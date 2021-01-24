Flow amongst the fishes…

As the uncertainty of our current roadmap becomes all the more daunting, it’s important to take time out for yourself. What better way to unwind and re-centre than with a relaxing yoga class?

Lose yourself in the calming surroundings of The Lost Chambers Aquarium. The famed Dubai attraction offers unique underwater yoga classes three times a week.

Atlantis, The Palm hosts these sessions every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, against the enchanting backdrop of more than 65,000 marine animals. Between 8am and 9am, you’ll be led by an expert yogi in The Ambassador Lagoon.

Your Hatha flow class will rejuvenate both body and soul, while improving strength, flexibility and balance through a fluid sequence of postures and breathing exercises.

On the last Saturday of each month, the class will also include a 30-minute meditation with Tibetan singing bowls. This ancient form of medicine uses sound to relax the body with vibrations to help lower blood pressure, soothe pain and significantly reduce stress levels.

The classes are open to all ability levels, and personalised to you, with only 12 participants per session. You’ll need to bring your own towels and mats or you’ll be able to purchase one on the day.

The regular underwater yoga class is priced at Dhs125 for one hour, while the monthly 90-minute yoga and mediation session will be Dhs160. The sessions are open to anyone over 16, and booking in advance is recommended.

Yoga at The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis The Palm, Tue, Fri & Sat, 8am to 9am. Dhs125. To book, visit atlantis.com