Say G’day to the best Australia Day deals in town…

Border restrictions be damned, we’re going to do Australia Day the best way we know how: with bucket loads of beer, burgers and lamingtons. With a week of events surrounding Australia’s National Day on January 26, here’s where homesick Aussies can celebrate Australia Day in Dubai this year…

Grove Road

When: January 22 to 28

This Australia bistro at the Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, is coming to the party with a week-long special menu of Aussie favourites. Grove Road’s ‘Sweet As’ menu features a classic chicken parma (that’s a crumbed chicken breast topped with napoli sauce and melted cheese, for the uninitiated), meat pies, fish and chips, and a Bunnings-style snag (if you know, you know). On the sweet front, expect tuck-shop staples including lamingtons and vanilla slice. They’re also offering an Eski full of five drinks for Dhs150.

Grove Road, the Pointe West, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thu from 5pm, Fri and Sat from noon. Tel: (04) 564 9874. @grove_road_by_bystro

Bidi Bondi

When: January 22 to 27

Bidi Bondi is celebrating Australia Day with a range of events this year. Things kick off with the annual ‘Straya Day brunch on Friday January 22, priced at Dhs199 for an all-inclusive Aussie barbecue. On Saturday January 23, listen to a live stream of the Triple J Hottest 100 from 9am, with a barbecue all day, and live music from 4pm. On Tuesday January 26, enjoy classic Australian tunes and a sausage sizzle. Then, wrap things up with the ‘Straya-themed quiz night on Wednesday January 27.

Bidi Bondi, Al Manhal, Shoreline Residences, Palm Jumeriah, Jan 22 to 27. bidibondi.com/straya-day

Jones the Grocer

When: January 22 to February 9

Satisfy those cravings for a proper Aussie burger (we’re talking beetroot, pineapple, fried egg, the works) at Jones the Grocer. To celebrate Australia Day in Dubai, the Sydney-born cafe chain is serving a dedicated menu from January 22 to February 9, loaded with massive burgers and nostalgic desserts, including pavlovas, vanilla slice and lamingtons. You can also pick up a hamper packed with all-Australian ingredients, for a true taste of home.

Jones the Grocer, various locations in the UAE, Jan 22 to Feb 9. jonesthegrocer.com

Bull & Roo

When: January 24 to 30

Bull & Roo’s Australian-accented cafes will be serving Aussie faves from January 24 to 30. Head to the Sum of Us, Tom & Serg or Common Grounds for a cheeky chicken parma, jam doughnuts and lamingtons. You can also order the lamingtons and doughnuts directly from Rise & Dawn Bakehouse.

The Sum of Us @_thesumofus_, Tom & Serg @_tomandserg_, Common Grounds (JLT, DIFC and Mall of the Emirates) @_common.grounds_, and Rise & Dawn Bakehouse, @_riseanddawn_

Reform Social & Grill

When: Saturday January 30

The Australian Business Council in Dubai is hosting a Big Family Barbecue at Reform Social & Grill, Saturday January 30. It’s a dual celebration for Australia Day and Waitangi Day, with a barbecue, live music, thong tossing, bogan bingo and a jumping castle. It’s Dhs299 with house drinks or Dhs199 with soft drinks from noon to 3pm. Mates rates kick in from 3pm to 5pm, and under 12s dine for free.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Sat Jan 30, noon to 3pm. abcduae.com

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery

When: January 26 to 30

This laidback Dubai Marina eatery has added some Australian pub classics to its menu for the week, including a chicken parma and an Aussie meat pie on the mains, and a fruity pavlova for dessert. Listen to live Aussie tunes on the terrace with a ice-cold brew in hand. They’re even pouring pints of Fosters for Dhs35 if you dare.

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, Tue Jan 26 to Sat Jan 30. Tel: (04) 407 8873. @theblacksmithdubai

Images: Supplied