Everything you’ll want to eat at Food District at The Pointe…

The minds behind Depachika Food Hall have opened a new licensed dining hub at The Pointe celebrating homegrown concepts. Order bits, take a buzzer, grab a drink and enjoy the world’s biggest fountain show just outside…

Bite Me Burger

Celebrating the world of sliders, Bite Me Burger serves up 14 different varieties from in bite-sized portions. Order a trio of the lambtastic, the pluck me chicken burger, and the codzilla to enjoy the full spectrum. @bitemeburgerme

Wok Tales and Tandoornari

Indian dishes and Asian wok-fried specialities are the order of the day at these two new concepts by Galeries LaFayette Le Gourmet. @lafayettegourmet

Sticky Rice

The small family run Thai restaurant made waves in JVC, becoming quite the celebrated hidden gem. Be sure to order the super crispy and sticky tamarind seafood with chunks of cuttlefish and shrimp fried until golden and lathered in zingy sauce and herbs. @stickyriceae

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

King of the homegrown success stories, Reif Othman rounds out the food offerings with the most top-end dishes. We’re talking otoro and foie gras and platters of fresh-as-they-come sashimi. @reifkushiyaki

Dibba Bay

These beauties are grown right here in the waters of northern Fujairah and are the go-to oysters for most of the top chefs in Dubai. Pull up a stool and order a platter. Pair it will a glass of sparkling courtesy of Brambles bar for the win. @dibbabay

Wingsters

The chicken wing is a thing of simple, messy beauty, and these homegrown buffalo wing specialists go that extra mile by coating them in an overwhelming 25 different flavour options. Our favourites? The Korean Henchmen (spicy Korean BBQ), The Al Capone (honey garlic), and The Hitman (classic buffalo). @wingstersuae

The Roost

Run by a husband and wife team, The Roost serves up proper rotisserie-style chicken using locally-sourced, free range, hormone-free produce. @theroost_ae

Smol by The Lighthouse

One of the more gourmet options at Food District is Smol from the team behind The Lighthouse in d3. Mix and match a medley of wonderful small dishes. Definitely pick the sweet corn salad, and the cauliflower tahini salad. @smoldubai

There’s also two bars at Food District: Brambles

Champagne with your Dibba Bay oysters? An Aperol with your wings? Brambles bar serves all that and much more…

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, @food.district.ae