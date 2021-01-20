Book your last-minute spot for this culinary collab…

Carnival by Trèsind is best known for its ‘post-modern’ Indian creations, which meld nostalgic flavours with cutting-edge techniques. Now, together with author Flavel Monteiro, Carnival by Trèsind is hosting The Best Of Dubai: A Dining Experience – including a cool collaboration between two of Dubai’s top restaurants.

On January 21 and 22, the DIFC restaurant will be joining forces with Dubai’s Spanish hotspot Boca to present a unique tasting menu.

For the next two nights, Boca’s head chef Matthijs Stinnissen will be stepping up to the stove alongside Carnival by Trèsind’s chef Vinu Raveendran. Together, the pair will create a memorable evening that merges cultures, cuisines and cooking techniques.

On the menu, you can expect an amalgamation of Spanish, Indian and Emirati influences. As a little taster, one dish that has been designed as an homage to Dubai promises a multiculti take on Emirati machboos. In the hands of these two inventive chefs, the dish has been reimagined as 12-hour braised lamb with heirloom baby carrots, labneh, yuzu aioli and bomba rice.

The rest of the tasting menu remains a closely guarded secret, but given the calibre of these culinary masters, expect nothing short of fireworks on the plate.

Tickets to this intimate dinner are extremely limited, and priced at Dhs350 per person for food only. The Carnival by Trèsind Boca collaboration will take place on January 21 and 22. There are two sittings available, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Carnival’s avant-garde sister restaurant, Trèsind Studio, has been hosting its own series of collaborations, inviting some of the world’s top chefs into the kitchen, including Slovenian chef Ana Ros, and Italian chef Riccardo Camanini of Lido 84.

Carnival by Trèsind collaboration with Boca, January 21 and 22, Dhs350 food only. Tel: (0)52 242 4262 or email: carnivalbytresind@passionfandb.com. @carnivalbytresind