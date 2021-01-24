The celebrity chef took to Instagram to make the announcement…

Since CZN Burak bounded onto the Dubai dining scene in December, we’ve become accustomed to seeing his outlandish, oversized dishes on Instagram and TikTok. Over the weekend, the larger-than-life Turkish chef posted a particularly large burger (impaled with a sword, of course), along with the caption: ‘CZN Burak Burger is loading’.

The smiling chef didn’t leave his fans guessing too long, however, returning to Instagram the next day to share a behind-the-scenes reveal of his latest project. The Instagram video begins on the Dubai Mall promenade, panning up the length of the Burj Khalifa, before turning to see a smiling Burak Özdemir mid selfie with a fan.

He then waves to the camera before inviting viewers inside an empty restaurant space. At present, it’s simply a concrete shell, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening onto a terrace on the Dubai Mall waterfront. Within the Dubai Mall, white hoarding across the shopfront reads: CZN Burak Burger Opening Soon.

While What’s On is still waiting for official confirmation from CZN Burak as regards to a scheduled opening date and menu for CZN Burak Burger, we can only assume that culinary theatrics will be front and centre.

As a teaser, the chef shared the construction of a giant burger on his own account, which has been viewed more than nine million times. It begins with the chef mincing red meat with a giant mezzaluna-style knife (all while maintaining that signature eye-contact with the camera), before building the mammoth burger, complete with three meat patties, melted cheese, caramelised onions, pickles, salad, and a veritable mountain of fries.

Stay tuned for details on the opening of CZN Burak Burger Dubai…

