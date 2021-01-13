This is one dinner you don’t want to miss…

Three of the biggest names in the Dubai food scene are teaming up for a special dinner next month. On Tuesday February 2, Colin Clague, Nick Alvis and Scott Price will join forces for an exclusive six-course dinner, inspired by their time in Dubai.

Having each spent more than 10 years in the region, these world-class chefs have played a huge role in shaping the Dubai culinary scene, having variously manned the pans at Zuma, Ruya and Folly by Nick & Scott, among other noteworthy establishments.

Now, you can take a culinary trip down memory lane with this cheffing trio, as they create a spectacular six-course menu that showcases the dishes, ingredients and flavour combinations that have defined their time in Dubai.

The Best of Dubai: the British Edition

There’s more to the six-course menu than meets the eye, with a selection of cold starters first up (think Ruya’s fava bean bruschetta; slow-roasted beets; and a Folly-inspired salad).

Then, there’s a pair of hot starters, including Folly’s crispy hen’s egg and Q’bara’s vine leaf-wrapped quail. For the fish course, expect prawn brik pastries from Q’bara and hoi sin scallops from Table 9.

The meat course will comprise a saddle of lamb with whipped pine nuts from Nick and Scott, and honey-glazed duck breast from Zuma. Pre-dessert will be Q’bara’s baklava, before the final sweet send-off, a trio of Folly’s signature desserts.

The dishes will be paired with premium wines, and there will be live entertainment on the evening.

This one-off chefs’ dinner at Folly is priced at Dhs650 for six courses, including matched wines. As tables are limited, advanced booking is essential.

The Best of Dubai: the British Edition, Folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Tue Feb 2, 7pm to late, Dhs650 for 6 courses and wines. Tel: (04) 430 8535. @follydubai, @chefmanx