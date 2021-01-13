3 of Dubai's top chefs are teaming up for an incredible dinner at Folly
This is one dinner you don’t want to miss…
Three of the biggest names in the Dubai food scene are teaming up for a special dinner next month. On Tuesday February 2, Colin Clague, Nick Alvis and Scott Price will join forces for an exclusive six-course dinner, inspired by their time in Dubai.
Having each spent more than 10 years in the region, these world-class chefs have played a huge role in shaping the Dubai culinary scene, having variously manned the pans at Zuma, Ruya and Folly by Nick & Scott, among other noteworthy establishments.
Now, you can take a culinary trip down memory lane with this cheffing trio, as they create a spectacular six-course menu that showcases the dishes, ingredients and flavour combinations that have defined their time in Dubai.
The Best of Dubai: the British Edition
There’s more to the six-course menu than meets the eye, with a selection of cold starters first up (think Ruya’s fava bean bruschetta; slow-roasted beets; and a Folly-inspired salad).
Then, there’s a pair of hot starters, including Folly’s crispy hen’s egg and Q’bara’s vine leaf-wrapped quail. For the fish course, expect prawn brik pastries from Q’bara and hoi sin scallops from Table 9.
The meat course will comprise a saddle of lamb with whipped pine nuts from Nick and Scott, and honey-glazed duck breast from Zuma. Pre-dessert will be Q’bara’s baklava, before the final sweet send-off, a trio of Folly’s signature desserts.
The dishes will be paired with premium wines, and there will be live entertainment on the evening.
This one-off chefs’ dinner at Folly is priced at Dhs650 for six courses, including matched wines. As tables are limited, advanced booking is essential.
The Best of Dubai: the British Edition, Folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Tue Feb 2, 7pm to late, Dhs650 for 6 courses and wines. Tel: (04) 430 8535. @follydubai, @chefmanx