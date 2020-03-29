The acclaimed chef duo from Folly by Nick & Scott is currently taking orders…

Being housebound has some benefits, including more time to spend in the kitchen.

If you’ve always wanted to improve your cooking skills, now’s the time to tackle those restaurant-style recipes that have been lingering on your to-do list.

Dubai’s acclaimed chef duo of Nick Alvis and Scott Price from Folly by Nick & Scott want to help you achieve those gourmet goals, so the pair has teamed up with What’s On to create a series of masterclass videos.

Before the lads get into the kitchen and in front of the camera this week, they want to know exactly what’s on your culinary wish list.

Nick and Scott reckon comfort is key right now, and we couldn’t agree more, so they’ve come up with 10 classic options for you to choose from:

Traditional fish and chips Things to do with a whole chicken “Your” house salad Poached eggs with avocado, chilli and lime Rosemary focaccia Roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings Minestrone soup with herb pesto Spanish omelette with black pepper broccoli Button mushroom risotto Soy, chilli beef stew with mash

We’ve kept these recipe ideas nice and approachable so a) you can achieve them at home and b) you can source all of the ingredients online – now is not the time to be hunting down exotic spices or special cuts of meat all across Dubai.

Over the coming weeks, the boys will create the five top-rated dishes from the list above, so if you’ve always wanted to master a risotto, knead your own focaccia dough, or create a cafe-style breakfast at home, now’s your chance.

To tell us what Nick and Scott should cook this week, head over to our Facebook or Instagram page to cast your vote.

We can’t wait to see what the team at Folly by Nick & Scott cook up for you!