With 2021 officially underway, it’s time to start planning the first getaway of the year. And, where better to explore than the stunning emirate right on our doorstep, Fujairah? Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort has the ultimate staycation package for your next winter escape.

The huge hotel is offering guests an exciting all-inclusive package to enjoy during their stay. Enjoy a break away from the city in a place that seamlessly blends comfort and luxury, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the new year.

An all-inclusive holiday package for a family of four (two adults and two children) includes a full buffet service and branded beverages at selected outlets. The package price for one night starts at just Dhs1185++.

For a lavish meal filled with the finer things in life, check out Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort’s stunning alfresco restaurant, Gonu Bar & Grill. Here, guests are invited to experience sublime flavours of local oysters from Dibba Bay.

The decadent dish can only be paired with the finest sparkling, so that’s why you’ll find a brilliant offer at Gonu. For Dhs88, enjoy three oysters plus a glass of prosecco, or three oysters and a glass of Champagne for Dhs133.

Or, if you’re keen to splurge and treat yourself, opt for a whole bottle. You can get 12 oysters and one bottle of prosecco for Dhs349 or 12 oysters a bottle of Champagne for Dhs649.

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah, all-inclusive staycation Dhs1185++, oysters and bubbles from Dhs88. lemeridien-alaqah.com