Get a sneak preview with an Expo 2020 tour…

Expo 2020 is gearing up for its launch later this year, with the iconic event scheduled to run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 – but you no longer have to wait another nine months to visit it, with a new Expo 20202 tour starting this week.

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere is inviting visitors to the groundbreaking site for a sneak preview of three pavilions. From January 22, you can be among the first people to experience Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion during an exclusive tour of the site. Soon after that, Alif – the Mobility Pavilion and Mission Impossible – the Opportunity Pavilion will open for previews.

Visits to the Pavilions Premieres cost Dhs25 per person. Bookings for the Terra tour are now open, and can be made at expo2020dubai.com/en/pavilions-premiere.

Terra will be open from Tuesday to Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, and 4pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, from January 22 to April 10. In order to maintain guest safety and social distancing, you’ll need to book your time slot in advance – no walk-ins are allowed.

About Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion

Terra, which means ‘Planet Earth’, is designed to offer an “immersive journey through the wonders of the natural world”. When you visit Terra, you’ll have the chance to explore the cutting-edge pavilion by Grimshaw Architects, which is net-zero for both energy and water.

Take a walk through the roots of the forest, where every footstep affects the ‘wood-wide web’. This educational experience will also teach you about the importance of making sustainable choices, encouraging better habits for all ages. The public spaces include a children’s playground, dining, gift shop and more.

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere, Jan 22 to Apr 10, Dhs25 per person, Tue to Thu 3pm to 9pm, Fri and Sat 4pm to 10pm. expo2020dubai.com/en/pavilions-premiere



Images: Supplied