The new dates have been confirmed following a vote…

Originally slated to run from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai has now been officially postponed. The Dubai Expo will now take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

At a meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), two-thirds of the Member States voted in favour of postponing the event for one year. The global mega event was delayed due to health concerns and travel restrictions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expo 2020 Dubai wins another overwhelming vote of confidence from nations around the world. More than two-thirds majority of @BIE Members voted in favour of postponing the next Expo by one year. #Expo2020 will now run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. https://t.co/POKRhaU9Mr pic.twitter.com/kvSGmWqtj4 — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) May 4, 2020

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee Tweeted today: “We are thankful to @BIEParis Member States for their continued commitment to contributing to a World Expo in #Dubai that will play a pivotal role in shaping our post-pandemic world at a time it will be most needed.”

In early April, Expo 2020 Dubai has announced that a request has been made to postpone the event for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Expo 2020 said in a Tweet:

“We support the proposal to explore a one-year postponement at today’s Steering Committee meeting. We will follow due processes with Expo’s governing body, @BIEParis, on making the decision to delay, which requires a two-thirds majority vote from the BIE General Assembly.”

The Dubai Expo is one of many major global events that has been postponed or cancelled this year, and the world continues to fight coronavirus. Along with the Expo, the Tokyo Olympics and UEFA European Football Championship will both now take place in 2021.

Dubai’s six-month exhibition will feature pavilions from 192 countries, which thousands of people have been working hard to build in the lead up to the launch. The request for a one-year delay came from the participating countries, to give them a chance to overcome the challenges of Covid-19.

The event is expected to have more than 11 million overseas visitors over the six-month period. With the new dates for Expo 2020 Dubai now confirmed, we can all begin to look forward to welcoming people from around the world once travel restrictions ease.