For when you’re looking for a side of insta-worthy views with your wine…

Warning, this list isn’t for those with vertigo.

However if you’re looking to enjoy a tipple in one of the city’s tallest bars, you’re in luck – because we’ve found them.

Whether it’s 122 storeys high, or a mere 43 (we wouldn’t like to walk the stairs down from either, to be honest), here are 11 Dubai bars you can find at least 40 levels high.

At.mosphere: Level 122

The world’s tallest restaurant and lounge, you’ll find yourself 122 floors high when you enjoy a drink at At.mosphere. But you’ll pay a premium for the privilege – signature cocktails start from Dhs100. Alternatively, make a reservation on their Tuesday ladies’ night, where free flowing drinks from 9pm to midnight starts from Dhs200. The sought-after window tables are first come, first served, so we’d recommend getting in early.

Level 122, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to 2am. Tel: (04) 888 3828. Atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Highest View Lounge: Level 75

Okay, so it’s technically a lounge not a bar, since it’s located in a dry hotel. But, Gevora’s Highest View Lounge is definitely one that lives up to its name. Found in the bright gold building on Sheikh Zayed Road, it has an illuminating crown which is (probably) brighter than the sun. You can go for afternoon tea at sunset, priced at Dhs138 for two and enjoy the panoramic views.

Highest View Lounge, Gevora, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 4pm to 7pm. (0)4 524 0044. gevorahotels.com

Vault: Level 71 and 72

The Vault delivers some stunning views of the city from its enviable location on levels 71 and 72 of the JW Marriott Marquis. Watch out for their weekly ladies’ nights where you can enjoy some brilliant value offers.

Level 71 and 72, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 5pm to 3am. (04) 414 3000. Jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Weslodge: Level 68

We’ve been big fans of Weslodge since it opened in Dubai three years ago. Also found in the JW Marriott Marquis, the Canadian concept is popular with hospitality folks. Perch up at the bar and enjoy some of Business Bay’s best cocktails, or make your way to the dining room and feast your way through top dishes with a side of panoramic Downtown views.

Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 5.30pm to late. Tel: (04) 5601700. weslodge.ae

Neos: Level 63

Perched high on the 63rd floor, Neos has stunning sky-high Downtown views and cosy tables that make for an intimate evening. You’ll want to book ahead to make sure you can reserve one of the window tables, and you can watch the half-hourly fountain shows from 63 storeys high.

Neos, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, daily 5pm to 2.30am. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

CÉ LA VI Dubai: Level 54

If you don’t know Cé La Vi by now, you must be living under a rock. The Singapore export has taken the city by storm thanks to its unbeatable views, exciting menu and buzzing atmosphere. Did we mention the views?

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily noon to 10pm. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai

Observatory: Level 52

Equal parts restaurant and bar, you’ll get some of the Marina’s best views from the 52nd floor of the Marriott Harbour Hotel, where you’ll find The Observatory. The views are pretty special, so be sure to bag a table by the window.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Level 52, Dubai Marriott Harbour, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 319 4000. Marriottharbourdubaidining.com

The 44: Level 44

The 44 is perched on the 44th floor of Dubai’s Hilton Al Habtoor City. The vintage sports bar offers up extensive sports coverage from 11 screens across the venue, as well as some impressive views across Downtown Dubai. There’s plenty of games inside the venue to keep you entertained too, including darts, pool and even a bowling alley.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (054) 581 1758. the44dubai.com

Bar 44: Level 44

Unsurprisingly, you’ll find Bar 44 on the 44th floor of Dubai Marina’s Grosvenor House hotel. Stylish yet cosy, it’s got a masculine feel thanks to its dark interiors and central bar. A great spot to watch the sun go down in Dubai Marina, be sure to bag a table by the window.

Bar 44, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. bar44-dubai.com

Level 43: Level 43

The aptly named Level 43 is found on, you probably guessed it, Level 43 of the Four Points by Sheraton on Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s got stunning panoramic views of the city, and an impressive cocktail list to match.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 2pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 316 9888. level43lounge.com

Baby Q: Level 43

Baby Q is the renovated, upgraded version of the popular post-work Media City haunt, Q43. Their bi-weekly ladies’ night on Tuesday and Saturday consistently draw in a fun-loving crowd looking to party, and they also run an affordable Friday evening brunch.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sun, Mon & Weds 10am to 1am, Tues & Thurs 10am to 3am, Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. @babyqdubai