With international travel pretty much on hold right now, there’s never been a better time to try out some of Dubai’s luxury hotels. Now, there’s one more reason as Sofitel Dubai The Palm is offering 50 per cent off stays for a limited time only.

The hotel is currently running a 72 hour flash sale so you’d better hurry to book your half-price stay. The sale ends at 9am on Friday, January 29, 2021. You can book for stays between February 10 and 15 – the perfect time for a romantic getaway.

Classic rooms are best for couples and are priced at Dhs700 per night which is inclusive of breakfast. For families, opt for the junior suite, priced from Dhs1,250 per night with a free upgrade to a beach suite and premier lounge benefits.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm is a beautiful oasis found on the East Crescent of the iconic palm tree-shaped island, Palm Jumeirah. The French-Polynesian-inspired resort boasts no less than six swimming pools and an idyllic golden beach as well as plenty of restaurants.

Restaurants range from a steakhouse to a special seafood restaurant. There’s so much to do at the resort, from relaxing at the spa to taking to the water on a kayak, pedalo or paddleboat. A gym, salon and kids’ club also await to use at your leisure.

This isn’t the only hotel currently running a flash sale. One of Dubai’s newest hotels, the Address Beach Resort is running a three-day flash sale this weekend. From Thursday January 28 to Saturday January 30, the Address Beach Resort will be offering rooms at up to 50 per cent off.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, sale ends at 9am on Friday January 29, 2021, valid on stays between February 10 and 15. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

