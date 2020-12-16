It will be home to the highest infinity pool in the world…

If you’ve cast your eyes towards JBR over the last few months, you will have noticed an intriguing frame-shaped building beginning to form. Well we can now confirm, it’s called Address Beach Resort and it’s opening on December 18.

The beautiful 77-storey property is split between hotel and residence, including 217 guest rooms and suites. It has two towers which are joined by a magnificent sky bridge, which will be home to the world’s highest infinity pool.

Inside you’ll find six food and beverage outlets, including Dubai’s second outpost of the popular Zeta restaurant. This one, like its Address Downtown sibling, will also be found in an alfresco setting, but the new one will be located on the 77th floor with incredible ocean and Palm Jumeirah views.

You’ll also find Li’Brasil, a new concept which fuses Brazilian and Lebanese cuisines to create truly delicious flavours. On the ground floor will be The Beach Grill, a beach-side restaurant with a casual menu, and Grab & Go for quick snacks.

As with most Address properties, there will also be The Restaurant and The Lounge. The Spa at Address will offer glorious views and award-winning service, overlooking the 100-metre private beach.

Address Beach Resort will have multiple pools, including adults-only and family-friendly, and the star of the show – a jaw-dropping rooftop infinity pool located on the 77th floor, offering views down to Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah and beyond.

Emaar Hospitality Group spokesperson, Chris Newman, says “From a number of food and beverage outlets and a luxury award-winning spa, to an array of luxury room offerings and spectacular beachfront views, Address Beach Resort is set to leave guests with unforgettable experiences.”

Address Beach Resort, JBR, opening December. addresshotels.com

Images: Provided