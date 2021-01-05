The Christmas festivities aren’t over just yet…

Upset about Christmas being over? Don’t be, the Christmas festivities aren’t over just yet as it’s now time to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

What is Orthodox Christmas?

It’s the day Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas and it falls on or near January 7 every year according to the Julian calendar. Countries that celebrate include Russia, Ethiopia and Greece.

So whether you’re an Orthodox Christian celebrating Christmas on Thursday January 7, or just want to join in on the festivities, there are several venues across the UAE celebrating.

Dubai

Roka

Luxe Japanese restaurant Roka has devised a special menu in celebration of Orthodox Christmas. For one day only on January 7, guests can enjoy a tasting menu prepared by Executive Chef Libor Dobis. Priced at Dhs450 per person, the selection includes sashimi, wagyu tempura maki and black cod and king crab dumplings, as well as black cod marinated in yuzu miso, tender beef fillet with chilli, ginger and spring onion and more.

Roka, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, January 7, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

Publique

Ded Moroz will be making an appearance at Publique on January 6 and 7. A three-course sharing menu will also be on offer with dishes such as vareniki with potato, kholodets, Golubtsi with tomato sauce and more. The package is priced at Dhs595 for sharing menu and four-hour house beverages or Dhs750 with premium drinks, and Dhs95 for kids aged eight to 15, while under eights are free.

Publique, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, January 6 and 7, Dhs595. Tel: (0)58 108 2465. publique.ae

Atlantis, The Palm

Experience Orthodox Christmas at both Saffron restaurant on January 7 and 8, and at Nobu nightly until January 9. At Saffron you’ll find a transcontinental feast featuring pod shuboy (dressed herring), borscht beef soup, Zapečeni roasted duck and salmon kulebyaka and more. Between 6pm and 10.30pm tuck into the stunning feast for Dhs225 per person.

At Nobu, Executive chef Damien Duviau has curated a special a la carte menu of wagyu beef tartare with crispy foie gras rice, seared salmon agua, crispy langoustine with black caviar and beef tenderloin tataki with truffle ponzu.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Jan 5 to 9 at Nobu, Jan 7 and 8 at Saffron. Tel: (0)4 426 1000. atlantis.com/dubai

Abu Dhabi

Oak Room

Oak Room at The Abu Dhabi Edition is celebrating Orthodox Christmas on January 7 and 8. Priced at Dhs395 per person, including three hours of bubbles and house beverages, the menu includes as beef broth with dumplings, smoked oyster, ox tongue and tail, salmon Wellington, roast turkey and split grilled lobster.

Oak Room, The Abu Dhabi Edition, January 7 and 8, 6pm to midnight, Dhs395. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. editionhotels.com

St Regis Saadiyat Island

At The Signature 3, you can enjoy an Orthodox lunch or dinner on January 7. The three-course meal is priced at Dhs210 inclusive of soft drinks, or Dhs100 for children.

The Signature 3, St Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, January 7, noon to midnight, Dhs210. Tel: (0)2 498 8888. stregis.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Russian pop-star Kristina Si will be performing at Rixos Bab Al Bahr this weekend. She’ll be taking the stage on January 6 at 10pm, where guess can enjoy traditional favourites at the all-inclusive hotel. If you can’t make the performance, you’ll still be able to enjoy the dishes on January 7 for lunch and dinner. Room rates start from Dhs1,200.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah, January 6 and 7, from Dhs1,200 per night. Tel: (0)7 244 4400. rixos.com