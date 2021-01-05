It will open in February, and 21 winners will be among the first to visit…

It’s the start of a new year and if you’re already thinking about your first getaway, we have a suggestion…

A brand new hotel, called Occidental Al Jaddaf, is opening in Dubai in February 2021, and to celebrate, it will be offer 21 lucky pairs the chance to stay for free. Part of the Barcelo group, who brought us hotels such as Dukes The Palm, Occidental Al Jaddaf is the second Occidental property to open in Dubai, after Dubai Production City.

Twenty-one people will have the chance to win a night’s stay plus breakfast once the hotel officially opens and the process is simple. All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is head over to their Instagram page, find the competition post and tag a friend who you think is deserving of the prize.

Here’s the post you need to comment on:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Occidental Al Jaddaf (@occidental_aljaddaf)

The competition is open to anyone living in the UAE, and the winner will be announced via Instagram Stories at a later date. This is your chance to spread a spot of positivity and treat anyone you know who has had a tough year.

The new hotel will have 365 rooms when it opens, along with five dining concepts. These include a Lebanese restaurant called Beit Beiruty, a Spanish tapas place, an all-day dining concept, late night lounge and bar and a pretty pool bar.

Occidental Al Jaddaf, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, opens February 2021. barcelo.com/en-ae/occidental-al-jaddaf