In pics: Ain Dubai lights up the Dubai skyline
One step closer to opening…
Earlier this week, Ain Dubai turned heads towards the sky as the lights came on for the very first time urging residents to get out their phones and snap some photos and videos of the bright display.
And of course, we just had to dive into your Instagram to see some of the cool snaps and videos.
Here are some of the cool ones we’ve come across.
Captured in blue (Da ba dee da ba di)
View this post on Instagram
Love the colours in this click
View this post on Instagram
It’s all in the details
View this post on Instagram
It was even spotted from afar
View this post on Instagram
Officially part of the skyline
View this post on Instagram
Here’s what it looks like close up
View this post on Instagram
Check out this trippy video
View this post on Instagram
You might also like
This one is mesmerising…
View this post on Instagram
Images: social
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT