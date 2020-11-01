The sky really is the limit in Dubai…

Dubai is no stranger to world-record-breaking feats. From architecture to tourist attractions, Dubai lives by the motto that bigger is better. And the city shows no signs of slowing down, with a host of new record-pushing attractions on the horizon.

When it opens, the Meydan One Mall in Mohammed Bin Rashid City will be home to the world’s longest indoor ski slope, a one-kilometre slope in Meydan One Mall’s 12,000-square-metre Winter Village. The mall is also looking to snatch the title for world’s largest dancing fountain, with its record-breaking water feature measuring 25,800 square metres.

At a lofty 200-metres above street level, the Sky Walk at the Address Sky View Hotel will invite guests to walk out onto a 30-metre cantilever, jutting out from the 200-metre high observation deck. While details are still thin on the ground for this open-air experience, we can assure you it won’t be for the faint-hearted.

The long-awaited Ain Dubai will also be a record-breaker, when it begins spinning as the world’s tallest observation wheel, at more than 200 metres high. Since installing its first pod in August, most of the pods are now in position, with this mega-project edging ever closer to completion.

And when this gleaming 360-metre-high behemoth is completed, Ciel in Dubai Marina will take the title of world’s tallest hotel. It’ll claim the position from the Gevora hotel, who in turn nipped the mantle from the JW Marriott Marquis. It’s only fair, really…

Record-breaking Dubai

Popular tourist attraction Global Village is currently celebrating its 25th jubilee season – and to help make this the most memorable season yet, Global Village is setting out to break 25 world records. They just ticked their first box, for the “most videos in a music medley video“, during Friday night’s Global Gig virtual concert. Stay tuned for more record-breaking attempts from Global Village this year.

On October 22, the Pointe Fountain broke the Guinness World Record when it became the world’s largest choreographed fountain, taking the title that was previously held by the Dubai Fountain.

Dubai’s also home to the world’s tallest building in the Burj Khalifa, the world’s highest tennis court (at the Burj Al Arab), the largest building in the shape of a picture frame, and the largest 3D-printed building.

Dubai residents are also a record-breaking bunch, claiming titles such as completing the World’s Longest Wheelie on an ATV, and the world’s largest doner kebab, a whopping 600kg, set back in 2013.

Images: Supplied/social