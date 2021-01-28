Stock up on essentials during this weekend grocery sale…

Times are tight right now, which is why this massive weekend sale from noon.com is particularly enticing. For two days only, Noon Daily is offering huge discounts on its range of essential groceries in Dubai.

The Market Day Sale will run on January 29 and 30, with prices starting at Dhs1 on popular grocery items. We took a quick look at the offers, and here’s what caught our eye…

On Friday January 29, for just Dh1, you can snap up one kilogram of potatoes or 500g of Valencia oranges. At Dhs2, you can order half a kilo of carrots or three mandarins. Less than Dhs3 will buy you half a kilo of red apples, a loaf of bread or six eggs.

On Saturday January 30, there are Dh1 deals on chocolates, cheese, noodles and honey; plus cut-price cleaning products, laundry goods and beauty.

Throughout the whole weekend, you can expect deep discounts on a whole range of groceries and home cleaning items, with discounts of 30 to 40 per cent.

If you enter the code MEGADEALS, you’ll get 10 per cent off for existing customers (up to Dhs10), and 20 per cent off for new customers (up to Dhs20). To make shopping even more seamless, it’s free delivery on orders over Dhs30, or a Dhs3 delivery fee if your total is less than that.

Plus, if you’re one of the first 2,000 customers to spend more than Dhs150 on your Noon Daily order, you’ll receive a free Freedom pizza.

Cut-price groceries delivered to your door, plus a free pizza? This sounds like the perfect excuse to stay in this weekend, and let all of the essentials come to you.

Noon Weekend Sale, Fri Jan 29 and Sat Jan 30, visit: noon.com/uae-en/

Images: Supplied/Instagram