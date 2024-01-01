These online stores will save you a trip to the supermarket…

Whether you’re avoiding the long queues, working from home, or just like the ease of an online order, we’re all looking for ways to tackle tasks without stepping out of the house. And keeping food on the table for the family is one of them.

Thankfully, the UAE has stacks of online stores offering everything you need to stock those kitchen cupboards, with products ranging from organic to gluten-free, discounted deals and more.

Here are 10 grocery delivery services in the UAE for you to try.

1. HeroGo

Born as a mission to fight food waste, HeroGo is a UAE-born company that sources and sells produce that’s at risk of waste. They’ve teamed up with farmers, producers and wholesalers to find surplus food hat doesn’t meet the strict grocery store standards. Whether it’s because it’s close to its sell by date, the packaging is out of date, it’s a little wonky, or simply because it’s excess, HeroGo ‘rescues’ this produce, and retails it as boxes on its online grocery platform, packing and delivering it to you in a way that’s as eco-friendly as possible. As such, you can save up to 40 per cent on produce. They deliver across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and offer just fruit, just veg or mixed boxes in three sizes, starting from Dhs50.

herogo.ae

2. Kibsons

Kibsons offers up a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, poultry, seafood, dairy, bakery and more. And for those of you missing home, they now offer more than 500 Sainsbury products, too. Their 50 DIY boxes help you prepare delicious family meals, including soups, salads, burgers, pizzas, green juices and more. You can make last-minute orders up to 5pm and avail of free delivery the same day. Minimum order is Dhs50 and there’s no delivery charge.

Tel: (800) 542 7667. kibsons.com

3. Secrets Fine Food

If you’re looking for something more high-end, this is the place to shop. How high-end? Well, the products here grace the finest restaurants in Dubai and other countries. The French team will source the very best from Europe, including bakery goods, dairy products, vegetables, and even pastries. Live outside Dubai? Deliveries are done next day in Dubai and Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Abu Dhabi, and every Tuesday for all other emirates. For orders above Dhs250, delivery is free, else it’s Dhs50 for Dubai and Dhs75 for other emirates.

Tel: (0)4 296 5249. secretsfinefood.com

4. Spinneys

Spinneys is a great place to get your shopping done and you can easily head to the check-out counter with a full cart. The supermarket launched its online shopping service during the pandemic, and now has thousands of products available at the touch of a button. A minimum spend of Dhs100 is needed and orders above Dhs350 get free delivery. Else, it’s Dhs15. At the moment, the service is available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and some parts of Sharjah.

spinneys.com

5. M&S Food

Marks & Spencer’s food delivery app M&S Food has been operational for the last couple of years, delivering premium groceries right to your door. You’ll get access to the brand’s popular food items including ready-to-cook meals, pantry essentials, frozen items, homeware, hampers and more. Minimum spend is Dhs150, and delivery is currently free. Do note, they currently only deliver in Dubai. Marks & Spencer also has an app called Cook with M&S, designed to inspire you in the kitchen.

marksandspencerme.com

6. Hello Chef

At Hello Chef, you’ll receive easy and inspiring dinner recipes with all the ingredients you need to cook them. And they will be delivered right to your door. You just have to pick how many people you’re cooking for (from one to four), how many meals you’d like (from 3 to 5), and the kind of recipes you’re looking for. The meals include gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and low-calorie options, and most recipes can be cooked in 30 minutes or less. Use the code NEW225 to get Dhs225 off your first three boxes.

Tel: (0)4 885 5758. hellochef.me

7. Biorganic

Biorganic Store has an outlet on Sheikh Zayed Road, but it also has online shopping available on its website. The food here is organic, but with a twist. Expect nature’s finest produce and groceries for an affordable price. They even have a section for baby food. For delivery, you’ll have to order a minimum of Dhs150 for Dubai, and an additional shipping fee of Dhs25 will apply. Live in another emirate? The store delivers but a minimum delivery of Dhs300 is required for Sharjah, and Dhs500 for all other emirates, plus a Dhs25 delivery fee.

Tel: (0)56 6541956. biorganicstore.com

8. Carrefour

Get all of your shopping done in one place with Carrefour, which offers delivery both via its website and its app. The products range from daily essentials to fresh foods, food cupboard essentials, baby products and even electrical items. With Carrefour Express, you can even get your essentials delivered within one hour. Orders below Dhs125 come with a delivery fee of Dhs5, while it’s free of charge for orders above Dhs125.

carrefouruae.com

9. Waitrose

Waitrose & Partners offers 15,000 products via its online store, available for delivery to homes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It’s the first of its kind outside the UK and features all the quality groceries the British retailer is known for. Once you’ve filled your virtual shopping trolley, you’ll be assigned an available delivery date and time, which you can then amend to a date and time which suits you. It’s a minimum spend of Dhs100, and delivery is free for orders over Dhs350. If you spend less than Dhs350, there’s a flat delivery fee of Dhs15.

waitrose.ae/en

10. NRTC Fresh

For your fruit and vegetable fix, NRTC Fresh provides high-quality produce from local and international farms to UAE residents. They deliver to all the Emirates in the UAE and have no delivery charges for a minimum order of Dhs60. Once you’ve placed your order, an estimated delivery time will be provided as per the time slot selected by you.

nrtcfresh.com

