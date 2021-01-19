Sponsored: Invest in yourself with a wellness stay…

Feeling a little lackluster this side of January and in need of some time well-spent investing in yourself? Then why not take yourself away to a stunning Palm Jumeirah hotel this month and enjoy a relaxing wellness staycation?

The hotel in question is Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway, which can be found on the topside of the trunk on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island. The resort boasts beautiful accommodation, fabulous restaurants and a seriously Insta-worthy infinity pool.

If that wasn’t enough, it also has a luxurious stretch of private beach, plus a lazy river, indoor pool and more. Throughout January, take advantage of an exclusive wellness staycation package, with prices starting from Dhs666.

Included in the package is an overnight stay in a comfortable room, followed by a healthy breakfast the morning after your stay. Additionally, you’ll receive a Dhs100 wellness discount voucher to spend in the hotel’s Dreamworks spa.

As it is a wellness retreat, make sure to pay a visit to the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness centre which has incredible views of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. Then head down to the pool to do some laps (or just bask away to your content).

We all know wellness starts with a healthy diet and you’ll be catered for throughout your stay, with array of wholesome treats such as healthy juices and a platter of seasonal fresh fruit, nuts and dates to keep those energy levels up.

You’ll find Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway in close proximity to Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall and The Pointe – where you can catch the world’s biggest fountain show. Additionally, you’re literally minutes-walk from popular social spot West Beach.

Sign us up…

Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, wellness package from Dhs666. Tel: (04) 455 1111. Email: dukesthepalm.res@royalhideaway.com @dukesthepalm

Images: Provided