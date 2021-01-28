Sponsored: An unforgettable Valentine’s Day awaits…

W Dubai – The Palm is passionate about creating special experiences, so it makes sense they’d come up with a Valentine’s Day package we would fall in love with.

‘Love Out Loud’ sets couples on an amorous adventure that includes a stay in one of two romantic accommodation options.

Spectacular rooms feature large balconies overlooking the pool, beach and Dubai skyline. But the VVIP option is the Marvelous suite, which comes with its own private living room area, a jacuzzi and a big balcony with appropriately marvelous views.

Whichever one of Cupid’s arrows you choose to follow, the room or suite will be given a chic V-Day glow-up. And if you’re familiar with the W brand, you’ll be aware of their reputation for great taste.

It’s not just the design elements that score well on taste. Dinner unfolds either inside your cosy quarters or alfresco on your balcony — let your heart decide where you wish to enjoy the fresh seafood platter and premium Italian bubbles.

For the rest of your stay, you’re free to write your own love song. Head to the AWAY Spa for luxurious treatments and indulgent massage options, nest up in a WET deck lounger or relax in sublime supine on the pristine private beach.

The ‘Love Out Loud’ packages start at Dhs1,500 for the Spectacular room and Dhs4,000 for the Marvellous suite, and are available to book between February 11 and 14.

You can secure your stay now on the marriott.com/w-dubai-the-palm website, using the promo code LVU. Aww cute, we LVU too W.

W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, additional costs for spa treatments and massage apply. Tel: (04) 245 5555, @wdubaipalm

Images: Provided