Fresh bites for your weekend…

Looking to try something new this weekend? Hightail it to one of the places listed below, to sample all-new menus in Dubai, from brand-spanking seafood spots on the beach to a DIFC restaurant that’s championing UAE produce.

Boca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOCA Dubai (@bocadubai)



DIFC hotspot Boca is shining the light on the UAE’s under-utilised bounty of natural ingredients, with a new locally focussed menu. From native desert plants to Dibba Bay oysters, discover the incredible array of produce right here in our own backyards.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, daily noon to 1am. Tel: (0)52 160 7507. @bocadubai

Lucky Fish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seaside Restaurant & Beach (@luckyfishdubai)

The latest addition to West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, is Lucky Fish, bringing those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. Expect a menu of Med-leaning seafood, pastas and ceviches, made for savouring alfresco. It’s been on a soft opening, as passers-by might know, but it officially opens on Friday.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, officially opening Fri Feb 26. @luckyfishdubai

Couqley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Couqley French Bistro (@couqleyuae)

This cosy JLT bistro is welcoming spring with a fresh specials menu, available now until March 31. Expect lighter dishes, such as grilled calamari, heirloom tomato carpaccio, and pan-seared bream with prawn bisque sauce. Choose two courses for Dhs139 or three courses for Dhs169, and add a bottle of wine for just Dhs99. For die-hard fans of this Parisian retreat, never fear: the signature steak frites is still very much available.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, daily noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer at Emirates Golf Club has just unveiled a new artisanal pizza menu, available every evening from 4pm. Nab a spot on the terrace to watch the sun set as you tuck into a classic margherita, the Italian Stallion, loaded with wagyu salami, chilli and fior di latte, or the Quatrado, which takes full advantage of Jones’ artisan cheese cabinet. Prices start at Dh58.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, daily 4pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 417 9999. @jonesthegrocer

Soluna Restaurant & Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soluna Restaurant & Lounge (@solunadubai)

Bringing strong Greek vibes to Barsha Heights, Soluna is the new poolside eatery at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai. The Greek-Mediterranean menu features mezze, juicy souvlaki, flavourful salads and desserts dripping in honey. They’re also offering two-for-one drinks between 5pm and 8pm, and a well-priced ladies’ night on Mondays, with two drinks and two mezze for Dhs49.

Soluna Restaurant & Lounge, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Sat to Wed noon to 1am, Thu and Fri noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 247 6644. @solunadubai

Cafe Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Society Dubai (@cafesocietydxb)

Indulge in an elegant afternoon tea at this Parisian-inspired cafe, with a three-tiered assembly of hot and cold canapes, cakes, pastries and sandwiches. It’s priced at Dhs175 for two people, including a choice of teas. Be sure to book at least 24 hours in advance

Café Society, Tamani Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina, daily 2pm to 6pm (book 24 hours in advance). Tel: (04) 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb