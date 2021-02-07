Get ready for alfresco dining and sunny beach days….

West Beach is the thriving beach spot that has become the new go-to on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Soon, a stunning new Mediterranean restaurant is set to open there, and we’re sure it will be a welcome addition to the already-bustling dining scene.

Lucky Fish is the name of the new restaurant, slated to open in February. Effortlessly chic, the new spot will provide its visitors a tranquil on-the-beach setting for cocktails, dining and sunbathing. What’s On has been keeping an eye out as it’s being built, and it looks beautiful.

Lucky Fish is bringing something new to the table in the stretch of West Beach’s existing restaurants such as Koko Bay and Aprons & Hammers Beach House. It’s rustic and shabby chic-inspired, whilst keeping those signature Mediterranean hues of blue and white.

When dining outdoors, visitors will be seated under a sun-dappled white canopy which features elegant 19th Century French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. Linen curtains and lush green plants will sway gently in the breeze.

The Mediterranean-inspired menu will feature Italian, French and Spanish flavours, as well as focusing on fish, meat and seafood. There will be fresh fish on display on ice every day, with a choice of local and seasonal varieties on offer.

A range of specially-curated cocktails will be served up, amongst other drinks. For people looking for a relaxing beach day on West Beach, you can plot yourself on one of the cabanas with king-size beds, or on one of the sofas.

Other restaurant venues you will find on West Beach include Jones The Grocer, Aprons & Hammers Beach House, Koko Bay, Señor Pico, and Orange Chameleon.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening soon. @luckyfishdubai

