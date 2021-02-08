Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

How to get your mangroove back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Hawk Water Sports 🛶 (@seahawk.ae)

Sea Hawk offers guided kayak tours through some pretty cool locales, but their two-hour trip through the serene greens of the Eastern Mangrove National Park — is possibly their most chill-filled. Navigate through the calming surrounds of the mangrove forest, led by a kind who’s on hand to dish out nuggets of mangrove wisdom as well as prevent you from getting lost in the botanical maze. The price of your trip includes gear rental, water, a fruit salad and a place to clean yourself up after your adventure. Eastern Mangrove Promenade, Al Salam Street,Sheikh Zayed, Daily trips; 6.30am, 8am, 9.30am and 4.30pm, Dhs168. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Friday, February 19

Free parking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALYAZYA | اليازيـه 🇦🇪 (@alyooos)

Yas is probably best known for its theme parks, but it’s throwing down pretty hard in the leafy green park department too. The Yas Gateway Parks are a bit of secret alfresco gem, rarely very busy and kept in immaculate condition. They’re divided into ‘North’ and ‘South’ sections, with a selection of kids covered play facilities in the North and group sports courts in the South. Both sides of the park have big open grass spaces that are perfect for an enthusiastic kick about, intense game of frisbee or spot of kite flying.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, Yas Island, open 24 hours, free.

A brunch with real Vavavoom

There’s a brand new brunch to explore at Pan-Latin restaurant VaKaVa. ‘Trip’ has Hispanic rhythm in its bones, serving up a range of modern and traditional Latin dishes, that are given the cha-cha every few weeks to keep the fuego fresh. Taking place on the scenic terrace space, it’s a table service format and highlights from these early sessions include house guac; scallop tiradito; beef filet anticucho; striploin with chimichurri; and sea bass infused with lemongrass, ginger and miso.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs495 house, adults only. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @vakavaabudhabi

Unlimited Edition

The Amapiano Brunch at Annex brings the soulful sounds of urban Cape Town to the capital’s Friday nights. And, issa whole vibe. Amapiano blends house, deep jazz, hip hop and lounge beats, creating the perfect soundtrack for an alfresco rave-up. Familiar decknician DJ EYJEY is in charge of loading up the bass canons, whilst you drink-in those dreamy sunset marina views. Gals and guys can gather round the fire pit and enjoy a conveyor belt of free-flowing chic eats and beverages.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, between 5pm and 11pm, three-hour package Dhs288. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

Saturday, February 20

Splash back

Wild wet waterpark, Yas Waterworld is home to over 45 rides, slides and attractions and as of Monday, February 22 is back open to the public. But ahead of that date, loyal annual pass holders will be able to book in an early preview, with a members-only day on Saturday, February 20. Which of course, as per current government public health rules, will have to be booked in advance on the Yas Waterworld website.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, 10am to 6pm. Tel: (02) 414 2000 , book on yaswaterworld.com

Dip, dive, dine and drink tea

Between Saturday and Thursday, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is inviting you to take-in breakfast in the fashion it was intended to be enjoyed in — uncompromised luxury. ‘The Art of Breakfast’ package includes unlimited brekkie as well as pool and beach access, all for just Dhs99.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Khor Al Maqta, Sat to Thu Dhs99. Tel: (02) 654 3238. fairmont.com

Images: Provided/Getty