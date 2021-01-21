They are only a loan, so you have to be quick to visit them…

For art lovers, a visit to France is not complete without heading to some of its fantastic art museums. But if your plans to visit the beautiful country are off the table this year, you can still catch some fantastic masterpieces at the Louvre Abu Dhabi this winter season.

A number of significant international loans are now on display at the stunning museum in the capital from the Musée d’Orsay and the Bibliothèque nationale de France – and if you love art, you don’t want to miss seeing them in person.

3 of 12

The loans include some of the world’s most iconic paintings from the Modern-Impressionist period, as well as photographs from the 19th century. Expect to see the works of Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and more.

Here’s a list of all the loaned artworks that will be on display:

Edgar Degas, The Bellelli family , France, 1858 – 1869

, France, 1858 – 1869 Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Railway Bridge in Chatou , France, 1881

, France, 1881 Claude Monet, In the Norwegian , France, circa 1887

, France, circa 1887 Claude Monet, Haystacks, End of Summer , France, 1891

, France, 1891 Vincent Van Gogh, Caravans, Gypsy Camp near Arles , France, 1888

, France, 1888 Osman Hamdi Bey, Old Man in front of Children’s Tombs , Turkey, 1903

, Turkey, 1903 Eugène Louis Gillot, The Arrival of the “La Fayette” in New York , France, 1921

, France, 1921 Pierre Bonnard, Southern Landscape, France, 1928

France, 1928 Félix Nadar, Alexandre Dumas father, writer , France, 1854 – 1860

, France, 1854 – 1860 Eadweard Muybridge, Deer, running and jumping , the United States, 1887

, the United States, 1887 N. Barnard, Rebel Works in front of Atlanta, Georgia, no. 1, United States, 1864 In parallel, this year’s selection of works on loan also includes a number of maps along with sacred and scientific texts from the Bibliothèque Nationale de France. Displayed in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Universal Religions gallery, the sacred texts are foundational to the three Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam. On display, you will find a Quran (from Egypt, 800-1400), Collection of texts in Syriac: acts of the Apostles, general epistles and Epistles of Paul (Syria, 1398) and more. Remember, these are only loans, so you will need to head down to the Louvre Abu Dhabi quick if you want to catch them. Louvre Abu Dhabi also has added a list of new acquisitions to its collection which you need to check out such as the female figure praying from Iraq, kneeling figure from ancient Egypt, standing Jina figure from Tamil Nadu, India and feline-shaped incense burner from Eastern Iran or Central Asia. Commenting on the new works on display, Dr Souraya Noujaim, Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management Director at Louvre Abu Dhabi stated, ‘Through the new works on display, we give returning visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi an opportunity to re-engage with pieces in our permanent collection, to see them anew through stories of cultural connections.’ Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi