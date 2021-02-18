This degustation menu sees a collaboration between three top chefs…

Calling all of Dubai’s foodies, there’s a new dining event coming up that you’ll want a seat at. A degustation dinner is taking place and the event will see a collaboration between well-known Dubai chefs Nick & Scott and the chef at Berlin-based restaurant Prism, Gal Ben Moshe.

So first of all, let’s discuss ‘degustation’. Whilst the word may sound a little odd, it means appreciating various food with a focus on the gustatory system. These means using the senses when tasting and often food is served in small portions, perfect for tasting.

The event will take place at stunning Souk Madinat Jumeirah restaurant folly by Nick & Scott on Thursday, February 26 from 7pm. There will also be a premium wine tasting at the dinner, with wine picked from boutique vineyards which is priced at Dhs850, all in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by folly by Nick & Scott (@follydubai)

You might also like Get unlimited food and drinks when 21 Grams joins Reform Social & Grill

Nick Alvis and Scott Price have previously worked for ten years with famous British Chef Gordon Ramsay. Their Dubai restaurant folly by Nick & Scott boasts three floors of space. Prism in Berlin boasts modern Levantine cooking.

In the six-course dinner, you’ll be treated one dish per chef, per course. The first course on the menu is goats cheese, apple, onion and horseradish by folly and textures of Arabic cucumber, khubeza, marinated kiwi, grilled avocado and black yuzu powder by Prism.

Next up is a crispy hens’ egg, pancetta and maple syrup by folly and mutton tartare, spelt pain perdu, black quince, glazed horse mackerel, egg yolk emulsion and urfa bibe by Prism. Then it’s cod fillet with bulgur wheat chervil and pomegranate by folly and grilled red mullet, akkoub, barigoule dashi and shiso by Prism.

The next round comprises of Sirloin of beef, smoked oxtail croquettes, shimeji and red wine by folly and roast pigeon, beetroot and baharat by Prism. To end on a sweet note there’s flexible chocolate mousse, smoked dates, coffee and tobacco iced cream by Prism and rhubarb and custard by folly.