Settle in for a Balkan-style feast at Reform Social & Grill…

Two Dubai gems are joining forces for an afternoon of fabulous food and free-flowing drinks. Balkan hotspot 21 Grams will be bringing its homestyle cooking and spit-roasted meats to Reform Social & Grill, for Soul Kitchen Stories on Friday February 26.

Reform’s newly transformed lakeside lawn will be the setting for this relaxed alfresco affair. Throughout the day, 21 Grams chef Urosh Mitrasinovic will be stoking the flames for his Balkan menu, which will include succulent spit-roasted meats and hearty braises cooked in traditional cast-iron pots.

Inspired by the hunting and culinary traditions of the Balkans, these soulful dishes will be served picnic-style. To complement the menu, you’ll have your choice of house drinks from Reform’s well-stocked bar.

The 21 Grams Balkan Picnic at Reform Social & Grill runs from 2pm to 5pm on Friday February 26. It’s priced at Dhs350 for three hours of unlimited food and drinks, or Dhs250 for food only. As this will be an event for the whole family, children dine for free.

Thanks to its expansive lakeside lawn and well-spaced picnic tables, Reform Social & Grill offers a safe environment to dine with friends and family, with all of the necessary precautionary measures in place. Due to this reduced capacity, spots are limited for this event, so be sure to book your spot in advance.

21 Grams Balkan Picnic at Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Fri Feb 26, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs250 food only, children dine for free. Tel: (04) 454 2638 or WhatsApp (0) 58 647 8692. @reformdubai. @21grams.dubai

