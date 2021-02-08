Stays include access to Aquaventure Waterpark and Lost Chambers Aquarium…

Looking for a way to spend a romantic weekend in Dubai? We might’ve found just the thing, as Atlantis, The Palm is offering UAE residents special discounts on stays during the month of February.

The iconic Palm Jumeirah hotel has announced that residents of the UAE can make use of a number of deals running throughout the month, all of which include access to the hotel’s monumental list of amenities.

The first offer will give a 15 per cent discount on one-night stays and a 25 per cent discount on two-night stays. This deal applies to bookings made for stays between February 1 and 11, and February 21 to 28, 2021.

However, for even bigger savings, you’ll want to stay between February 12 and 20 (hello Valentine’s staycation). Here you’ll be able to save 25 per cent on a one-night stay and a huge 35 per cent on two-night stays.

Room rates start from Dhs922++ per night at the world-renowned hotel. This includes access to the Aquaventure Waterpark and the magical Lost Chambers Aquarium. What could be more romantic than saying ‘I love you’ against a backdrop of 65,000 marine life animals?

You’ll also have access to the hotel’s many pools, private beach, 30 restaurants, including Nobu, Bread Street Kitchen and Wavehouse; and ShuiQi Spa.

While the weather is cool and the skies are blue, now is the ideal time to check into your perfect beach staycation. Whether you’re looking to spend quality time as a family, or booking a romantic getaway, Atlantis’ has something to suit everyone.

This upcoming Valentine’s Day, you can upgrade your intimate dinner to a weekend-long celebration, with one of Dubai’s many staycation deals. For a full list of where to stay this weekend, check out our top picks here.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, throughout February. atlantis.com/dubai/uae-resident