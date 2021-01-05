Up the ante this Valentine’s Day with a Dubai staycay…

If you want to upgrade from Valentine’s Day dinner in Dubai this year, then it’s time to pack a bag and check in to one of these romance-ready hotel stays, with five Valentine’s Day staycation deals in Dubai.

Palazzo Versace

Hole up at the Palazzo Versace this Valentine’s Day, with this romance-packed package. You’ll get a cake, flowers and bottle of sparkling juice on arrival, a three-course candle-lit dinner, a 60-minute massage each, a special bath menu, breakfast, late checkout, and ‘His’ and ‘Hers’ Versace perfumes as a gift. Prices start at Dhs1,860++

Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf. Tel: (04) 556 8989. Email: reservations@palazzoversace.ae

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

During the Sofitel Winter Sale, rooms at this French-Polynesian-inspired retreat on Palm Jumeirah start at Dhs821 including breakfast. Then, upgrade your Valentine’s Day stay by adding a four-course set menu for two at Porterhouse or Moana, for Dhs700, or a romantic beach cabana for Dhs1,350 per couple, including a bottle of sparkling. Need more brownie points? Book the Love and Wellness spa package, including a 60-minute rose quartz massage for two, for Dhs999.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 455 6677. Email: H6541@sofitel.com. sofiteldubaithepalm.com.

Studio One Hotel

Love snuggling up to watch your favourite rom-com together? Take that to the next level this Valentine’s Day with a special movie screening. Book an overnight stay for two at Studio One Hotel for Dhs999, and you’ll get a private film screening in the hotel’s cinema, complete with bottle of sparkling wine and themed food. It’s available to book from February 11 to 14.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City. Tel: 800STUDIO. Email: letsmeet@studioonehotel.com.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Spend the night at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC for Valentine’s Day, and you’ll get a couple’s massage, three-course dinner with two glasses of Champagne, and breakfast. Prices start at Dhs1,950 per couple.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC. Tel: 04 372 2222. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dubai/difc

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

A Valentine’s Day staycation at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa doesn’t come cheap, but it does include a five-course dinner in a beach cabana, plus in-room breakfast the following day. It’s Dhs4,500 for the soft drink package, and Dhs5,000 with house drinks. If you want to upgrade to a beach villa, prices start at a cool Dhs11,500.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 376 6000. Email: Reservations.Dubai@nikkibeachhotels.com

