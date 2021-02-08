This sounds too gouda to be true…

Calling all fromage fans – there’s a new cheese and wine night doing the rounds in Dubai. Launching this Tuesday, February 9, MasterChef, The TV Experience will be hosting a weekly cheese and wine night dubbed ‘Vine-derlust’.

For Dhs169 per person, you’ll be treated to a two-hour indulgence session at the Dubai Marina restaurant, including a dizzying array of cheeses and unlimited wine.

Work your way through a cheese plate loaded with all of your favourite dairy delights, such as haloumi, mozzarella, gorgonzola, herb-marinated feta and creamy brie. There’ll also be loads of lovely accompaniments, such as olives, antipasti and homemade crackers.

And because there’s no such thing as too much cheese, you’ll also receive a bubbling pot of emmental and gouda cheese fondue, with hunks of freshly baked bread and vegetables for dipping.

All that salty cheese is seriously thirsty work, but thankfully there’s a vinous solution to that problem. In fact, MasterChef is offering you a dozen of them…

Throughout your two-hour cheese-and-wine window, you can enjoy free-flowing grape from a list of 12 different varieties, including your favourite reds and whites, plus port, sherry and sparkling wine.

The ‘Vine-derlust’ cheese and wine night will run from 7pm to 10pm on Tuesday nights, at MasterChef, the TV Experience. Be sure to book ahead.

‘Vine-derlust’ cheese and wine night, MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm, Dhs169 for two hours of cheese and wine. Tel: (04) 550 8111. Email reservations@masterchefdxb.com. @masterchefdxb

Images: Supplied