A brand new cheese and wine night has launched in Dubai, offering two hours of unlimited wine, a platter of cheese and even a selection of meat. You’ll find the new deal at Argentina Grill, La Mer every Wednesday.

For Dhs199 per person, indulge in as much free-flowing wine as you like, along with a varied selection of meat and cheeses. The platter includes ham, salami and chorizo, with oven-roasted garlic, giant olives and sun-dried tomatoes.

Instead of your usual cheeses, the restaurant is mixing things up. Enjoy a range of less traditional choices such as gorgonzola picante and tete de moine. You’ll even get a side of homemade white truffle onion marmalade and hot chilli honey.

The package runs for two hours, every Wednesday from 6pm until late. Argentina Grill is located in La Mer, so you’ll be treated to incredible Dubai skyline views as the bright city lights flood the night sky.

If you’re looking for something more substantial to fill you up, the restaurant offers a wide selection of hearty dishes. On the menu you’ll find grilled meats, seafood and pasta as well as plenty of vegetarian options.

With Christmas just around the corner, you might still be looking for somewhere to spend the big day. Argentina Grill has an affordable package suitable for the whole family to enjoy on December 24, 25 or 26.

For Dhs299, guests can tuck into a sharing-style brunch with a three-hour package anytime between 2pm and 9pm. Or, if you’d prefer to enjoy your feast at home, you can let the chefs prepare a special meal for you for Dhs249.

Argentina Grill, La Mer, Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 6pm onwards, Dhs199. Tel: (054) 560 26 26. @argentinagrill_dubai

