Now you can invite the whole crew…

Ladies’ nights have long been a Dubai institution with free drinks and dinner deals for the girls in bars and restaurants across the city.

Gents’ nights are slowly catching up, and we’re all here for it, but what about when a mixed group of you wants to go out together? Well, we did a spot of digging and found some nights out in Dubai with deals for girls and guys.

From a three-course set menu for a bargain Dhs150, or free drinks, we’ve rounded up the city’s best ladies’ nights that also offer some great deals for guys.

Barasti

Change up your nights out with a fun nighttime tropical pool party at famous Dubai beach club Barasti on a Wednesday or Thursday. Because, well, why not? Spend the evening dipping in and out of the pool as you dance and sing along to throwback hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s with free-flowing food and drink from 8pm. It’s priced at Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8pm onwards, Dhs99 ladies, Dhs199 guys. Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

BFF

Get your group of friends together for a night of relaxed fun at BFF Bar, where you can challenge each other at pool and watch the game on the huge projector screens. On Tuesdays, ladies will receive three free house drinks between 8pm and 11pm. Guys can take advantage of unlimited drinks and selected food for Dhs179 between 8pm and 11pm.

BFF Gastro Bar & Lounge, Mövenpick Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (05) 177 7541. @bff.dxb

Il Faro

Il Faro on the Palm Jumeirah not only looks adorable (it’s set in a little lighthouse overlooking the water), but it has a fab Tuesday night deal for both guys and girls. For ladies, it’s Dhs165 for unlimited pizza and free-flowing prosecco. You can bring the boys along to this one too and they’ll enjoy the same deal for Dhs245 each.

Il Faro, Azure Residences, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesdays, Dhs165 ladies, Dhs245 guys. Tel: (04) 568 3137. ilfaro.ae

Maiden Shanghai

Crazy Rich Ladies Night is the cool Wednesday ladies’ night at the upscale Chinese eatery Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. For Dhs150, ladies can enjoy a three-course menu from the contemporary Chinese dishes and three complimentary drinks. Or enjoy the three-course menu with six complimentary drinks for Dhs250. Guys can have the three-course menu with three drinks for Dhs300. Following that, sip on three more drinks for Dhs100.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Wednesdays, from Dhs150. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Mr Miyagi’s

A night of fun and frivolity awaits you at Mr Miyagis. The cool Media City bar looks after ladies and gents with their ‘Lady’s and Boy’s night’ on a Wednesday. For Dhs149 enjoy three courses of authentic Thai food plus two hours of unlimited drinks. Expect the unexpected at Mr Miyagi’s.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Wednesdays, from 5pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 420 7489. @mrmiyagis_mediaone

Publique

For a cosy and chilled hangout spot, French Apine-style bar, Publique won’t let you down. On Tuesdays, ladies can avail three complimentary house drinks when they spend a minimum of Dhs50 on food. For the guys (and girls) happy hour runs every day from 3pm to 8pm, with selected drinks just Dh29.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, ladies’ night Tuesdays from 6pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. @publiquedubai

Tap House

This Palm Jumeirah pub launched a new ladies’ night recently, but they’ve decided not to leave the lads out. On Tuesdays, gents can enjoy a sharing platter and three house drinks for Dhs129, from 7pm to midnight.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to midnight, Dhs129 for three drinks and a sharing platter. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Vibe 2.0

Vibe 2.0 is also bringing inclusivity to ladies’ night, adding a gents’ offer to its revamped Wednesday deal. Men can make their way through a bucket of five beers and a snack platter for Dhs179. For women, it’s free-flowing drinks for Dhs99, plus a 30 per cent discount on the food menu.

Vibe 2.0, DIFC Gate Village, Podium Level, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs179 for 5 beers and snacks. Tel: 800 8423. @vibeuae

Images: Provided/Social