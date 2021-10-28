Gin fans, this one’s for you…

If you’re a big fan of gin, there’s one place you need to visit this winter season. The Ritz Carlton Dubai JBR’s magical outdoor gin garden is back for its third year, due to massive popularity. It’s a beautifully picturesque spot to enjoy sundowners with a refreshing gin in hand.

The beautiful botanical garden is set out on the lush green lawns of the hotel. It’s reached through a huge white archway, adorned with red roses, and is framed by an English garden-style white picket fence. Here, you can sit back and relax, whilst sampling some brilliant gin blends and other tipples too.

The Twilight Garden opens today, Thursday, October 28 and will be welcoming guests until December 30. It’s open from Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm to 11pm. Beverages will be priced from Dhs39 and there will be a happy hour every opening day from 4pm to 6pm, as well as a special ladies’ night on Thursdays.

Now that Covid restrictions have been relaxed, there are plenty more tables and seats to accommodate guests. A tapas menu is also available. Tuck into Spanish tapas – which are perfect for sharing – such as patatas bravas, manchego croquetas and gambas al ajillo for Dhs30 per dish.

The ‘Pop Up Ladies’ Night’ handily runs every Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, so it’s the perfect excuse to get together with your friends and say cheers to the end of the working week. The two-hour package is inclusive of unlimited selected gin and tonics, plus tapas, priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys.

The happy hour is named ‘Sevilla Sundowners’, where from 4pm to 6pm, you can buy two gin and tonics and get two for free.

Twilight Garden, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm until 11pm. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided