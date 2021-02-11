Fashion for less: Shop high street and designer at this thrift store pop-up

Good for the environment, good for the purse strings…

If you’re something of a fashionista, keeping your wardrobe updated can probably get a little pricey. But what if we told you that you could do it for less and do your bit for the environment at the same time? Say hello to Thrift for Good.

Not just any old thrift shop slinging your grandad’s old shirts, the Thrift for Good shop at Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, is a treasure chest full of high street and designer items ready to be claimed by their new owners. It stocks an array of shoes, handbags, clothes and accessories.

Next weekend on Friday, February 19, Thrift for Good is heading outdoors to the terrace and putting on a pop-up shop selling ‘slow fashion items, upcycled items, eco-friendly products and more’. Profits are donated to Gulf for Good, which fundraises to help children in need around the world.

Not only is Thrift for Good selling items, you will also be able to shop from local fashion brands such as Retold, My Joli Bump, The Neod, as well as health and personal care brands such as Yoga La Vie and Remedy Hair and Spa.

Other brands include Yallakids, Glitches and Stitches crafts, home and household brand Azraq, as well as Best Pets Unlimited. Food and beverages will also be served by FoodKarma and Coffee Club.

You’ll find the pop-up out on the terrace at Golden Mile Galleria Building 8 where it will be running from 10am to 6pm. If you’ve got little ones in tow, there’s plenty for them to do such as crafts. There are even free yoga classes too.

The terrace looks out onto the Palm Jumeirah running track which is a leafy oasis of calm in the midst of the city. Golden Mile plays host to plenty of restaurants so once you’ve shopped until you drop, why not head to one of them for a coffee alfresco?

Golden Mile Galleria 8, The Palm, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, February 19…

