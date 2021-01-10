10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 28 to 30

It’s nearly here…

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is just around the corner. There’s plenty to do in Dubai this weekend, from visiting cool new venues to bagging yourself some fantastic deals…

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, January 28

1. Visit a cool new gastropub

Brand new gastropub Foxglove has officially opened at Soho Garden complete with fantastic deals such as happy hours, a ladies’ night and a business lunch. The setting is stunning and certainly reminiscent of a real British pub with warm oak panelling, exposed brick and leather and checked studded seating. There are even mini black street lamps here and there, paying ode to the London of old.

Foxglove, Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open 12pm to 3am daily. @foxglovedxb

2. Book a half-price staycation

One of Dubai’s newest hotels, the Address Beach Resort is running a three-day flash sale this weekend. From Thursday January 28 to Saturday January 30, the Address Beach Resort will be offering rooms at up to 50 per cent off. And the best news is, this exclusive offer is valid for stays from January 28 to September 30, 2021.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Flash Sale Jan 28 to 30, for stays until Sep 30. addresshotels.com/en/resorts/address-beach-resort/

3. Head for sundowners

Dubai is certainly a place to catch some epic sunsets, and why not do it with a cocktail in hand? It’s all about keeping it casual at longtime Dubai bar, Wavebreaker at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah in JBR. The people-friendly spot shows all of the live sports on big screens and there’s a happy hour on weekdays from 4pm to 7pm.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Friday, January 29

4. Save on spends at this thrift shop pop-up View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThriftforGood (@thriftforgood)

Make your wardrobe sustainable by picking up some gorgeous items from Thrift for Good’s outdoor pop-up market this weekend. Taking place on the terrace at Golden Mile (where the physical shop is) you can hunt for a great deal from an array of fashion items, from handbags to clothing, shoes and jewellery. There will be face painting and storytelling for kids too.

Golden Mile Galleria 8, The Palm, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, Jan 29 to 30.

5. Light up at this brand new bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLO Lounge DIFC (@glodxb) A brand new dining venue is opening its doors in DIFC today, Monday January 25. Replacing Dusty’s, Glo Dubai will be a kitchen, bar and lounge offering sophisticated cocktails and premium dishes. Occupying both an indoor and outside space, Glo’s alfresco terrace sits under multiple arches of LED lights. Glo, P Level, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, open now, daily 12pm to 3am. glodubai.com 6. Go for a beach day Aprons & Hammers Beach House is the latest restaurant to open on the West Beach strip. The beachfront eatery, which specialises in seafood, will feature alfresco seating, loungers on the sand, towel service and access to shower facilities, so you can team your seafood feast with a spot of swimming and sunbathing. Sip on some ‘adults-only’ capri suns which come in a range of flavours. On weekdays (Sunday to Thursday) it’s Dhs100 fully redeemable on F&B and Dhs150 fully redeemable on weekends. Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Dubai, beach open 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 456 7888. @apronsandhammers 7. Save up to 90 per cent on shopping Shoppers can expect savings of up to 90 per cent on more than 300 brands this weekend. From January 28 to 30, malls across Dubai will be slashing their prices for a limited time. More than 1,000 stores will be taking part in the promotion. Dubai Shopping Festival, malls across Dubai, January 28 to 30. mydsf.ae Saturday, January 30 8. Bag yourself a free croissant View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Life Kitchen & Cafe (@onelifedxb) One Life Kitchen and Cafe is celebrating Croissant Day in the best possible way – with free croissants all weekend. On Friday January 29 and Saturday 30, this cool cafe in the Dubai Design District will be giving away its fabulous croissants on the house when you buy a coffee. One Life Kitchen and Cafe, Building 5, Dubai Design District, daily 8am to 6pm. Free croissant when you purchase a coffee, Fri 29 and Sat 30 Jan. Tel: (04) 513 4727. @onelifedxb 9. Loose yourself in footwear at this pop-up event Get ready to immerse yourself into all things footwear, with the launch of pop-up shopping event, Shoetopia. The event is taking over The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Catwalk all this week as part of Dubai Shopping Festival. From now until January 30, shoppers can explore the latest designer releases, future trends across sneakers, heels, slides, and so much more. Shoetopia, Fashion Catwalk, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily until Jan 30. @dsfsocial 10. Tuck into all-you-can-eat breakfast Popular (and very Instagrammable) cafe Bounty Beets has a stellar breakfast deal that will likely draw you back time and time again. We vote for sitting out in the leafy garden as you tuck in to your choice of 15 bitesized breakfast dishes plus unlimited tea, coffee or juice for Dhs99. Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 12pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @bountybeets

Images: Social/Provided