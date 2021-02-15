Sponsored: The resort boasts a golf course, restaurants and so much more…

With international travel on hold for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time to explore some of Dubai’s stunning hotels and resorts. One such place is the stunning JA The Resort, a lush oasis offering you everything you need for the perfect staycation.

The huge resort boasts four temperature-controlled swimming pools, a luxurious stretch of sandy beach and a plethora of cool restaurants. The perfect place for sun-seekers and those in need of a little respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

For those looking for a more action-packed holiday, there’s plenty of activities to do. The resort has its own golf course with a driving range, four floodlit tennis courts and a tennis academy, squash and badminton courts and beach volleyball facilities.

That’s not all either. There’s also horse riding stables, a 9-hole mini-golf course, a Watercooled Watersports Centre with kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, wakeboarding, wakesurfing and a private 104-berth full-service marina offering sea plane flights.

If that still wasn’t enough, there’s six outdoor shooting ranges and a fully equipped indoor pistol range, Calm Spa, a bio-garden, a crèche, and Kids Club for the little ones whilst the adults sit back and relax for a while.

When you book a stay at JA The Resort you’ll receive Dhs200 or Dhs400, depending on which room you go for, back to redeem on food and alcoholic beverages at the resort or on the huge range of activities. Sounds like a dream, right?

The food and beverage scene here is thriving, from an easy-going pizzeria right by the beach to a sports cafe with marina views. An Indian and Italian restaurant will cater for those looking for a beautiful cultural dinner setting.

Holiday mode, on…

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Beach Dubai. jaresortshotels.com

Images: Provided