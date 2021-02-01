Over a dozen drafts on tap, and 60 bottled beers – finally a legit beer garden is here…

At first blush, Soho Beer Garden might seem like one of those Instagram-bait bars that have become ubiquitous over the past few years. But beyond the retro lamp lights and wooden swing benches, there are legitimately great things happening here, particularly in terms of the beer selection. The suds are as ample as the patio space: 13 draft lines and more than 60 bottled beers, ciders and speciality brews like Laguinitas, Brooklyn IPA, Hobgoblin, and Delirium Tremens all grace the menu. The backyard is large enough that there’s a strong chance you’ll actually be able to grab a seat without having to jostle for space.

The food menu also elevates typical beer-garden fare. There are two enormous menus to look through: the one specifically for Soho Beer Garden, and another from Foxglove restaurant, which is the new indoor space right next to the beer garden.

Highlights from the Beer Garden menu include wood fired pizzas (from Dhs60), the sausage selection, which features veal bratwurst (Dhs75), and beef chorizo (Dhs75), among others. German pretzels (Dhs55), poutine (Dhs55) and chicken sausage rolls (Dhs55) top the bar snacks. We particularly liked the wood-fired Margherita, which was slightly smaller than most pizzas around town, but arrived with a deliciously charred crust.

Time your trip right to Soho Beer Garden and you might catch one of its live music sessions. Once the Covid restrictions ease, Monday nights will see resident band Talk of The Town perform at the Garden’s huge stage while you tuck into the burger and pint deal for Dhs99. On Wednesdays it’s ‘80s and ‘90s music, and there’s a brand new Friday brunch from 1pm to 5pm for only Dhs299 with food, beer garden games and more. Well worth a visit any night, we think.

Soho Beer Garden, Soho Garden, Dubai, Meydan, daily 12pm to 3am. @sohobeergarden