These are the luxury hotels that you just can’t help but capture…

The UAE has no shortage of wow-worthy hotels and resorts, and some just truly take your breath away. From dreamy interiors to striking architecture and wow-worthy facilities, we’ve rounded up the most stunning and photogenic hotels in the UAE.

Here are the top 10 most Instagrammable hotels in the UAE.

1. Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, has recently been ranked as the most Instagrammable hotel in the world by Luxury Travel Advisor. More than 35,000 readers voted for the stunning, five-star desert property, which sits on the edge of Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter – the world’s largest sand desert. Hidden amongst the sea of rolling, flame orange dunes of the Empty Quarter, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab is one of the UAE’s best-loved, traditional Arabian escapes. A secluded desert oasis, there are 141 rooms, suites and pool villas on offer, all decorated with traditional arabesque touches with endless vistas out across the desert dunes.

anantara.com

2. The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Located in a Ras Al Khaimah’s protected nature reserve, this Ritz Carlton hotel is a world away from Dubai’s hustle and bustle, despite being only 45 minutes away. The remote destination has 101 private villas, each with their own pool and terrace. The 100 hectare reserve has Arabian oryx, sand and Arabian gazelles, camels and horses and desert treks on camel or horseback can be aranged, as well as private archery lessons, stargazing, falconry shows, owl interaction and nature walks.

ritz-carlton.com

3. One&Only The Palm Dubai

This luxury resort can be reached on the furthest end of the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, either by car or boat in its private marina. The property has 90 rooms and four exclusive beach villas with attention to every detail paid. The supersize pool is 850 square metres, and leads out onto the 450 metres of beach front, which offers stunning views of Dubai’s Marina skyline.

oneandonlyresorts.com

4. Zaya Nurai Island

Fancy waking up to an ocean view you can almost touch? No, you don’t need to go to the Maldives for this experience, Abu Dhabi’s Zaya Nurai Island has just that. You’ll need to take a 12 minute boat ride from Saadiyat Island to find it, but this luxury resort is worth the extra trip to enjoy pure serenity. The exclusive hotel comes complete with a pristine sandy beach, wooden sea swings within crystal-clear waters. The villas range from one up to six bedrooms and all come with their own private pool and outdoor terrace.

zayanuraiisland.com

5. Emirates Palace

This 850,000 square metre lavish hotel is set on 1.3 kilometers of private beach, comes with two expansive swimming pools, and panoramic views of the Gulf. The hotel is in the top five most expensive buildings in the world, costing Dhs14.3 billion to be built. It’s a magpie’s dream with 1002 chandeliers, the largest weighing 2.1 tonnes, while the interiors are created from gold, mother of pearl and crystals. With 394 luxurious rooms and suites, as well as 14 restaurants, there’s hardly a need to even leave the resort.

kempinski.com

6. Shangri La, Qaryat Al Beri

This Abu Dhabi resort, located at Qaryat Al Beri, by the Abu Dhabi Creek, has stunning facilities including a souk, a one kilometre private beach and lush garden. Qaryat Al Beri has traditional abra rides swiftly moving through the waterways, and a private marina. The property has 213 rooms and suites, six private villas and 160 serviced apartments as well as seven dining outlets. From the beach, you can enjoy unprecedented views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, silhouetted at sunset.

shangri-la.com

7. Bulgari Resort

Situated on Jumeira Bay, the man-made island shaped like a seahorse, Bulgari Resort has a private marina with 50 boat berths, creating the first world’s Bulgari Yacht Club. With stunning views of Burj Khalifa, the 101 rooms and suites offer chic amenities as well as the 20 villas with private pool, lush garden and sea view. The stunning 1,700 square metre spa offers guests luxury treatments to unwind and de-stress as well as hammam room, indoor pool, fitness centre and beauty salon.

bulgarihotels.com

8. The Abu Dhabi Edition

This is the newest hotel on the list, so is no doubt built with Instagram in mind. The chic modern property boasts not one but two pools, 198 guest rooms, 57 serviced apartments and three signature restaurants. There are sophisticated interiors running throughout, that we could only dream of having our home designed like. The hotel has two penthouse rooms, surrounded by open terraces for guests to take in the stunning marina views.

editionhotels.com

9. Burj Al Arab

It wouldn’t be a list of Instagrammable hotels without mentioning Dubai’s very own seven star hotel, Burj Al Arab. The iconic building has pretty much become the face of the emirate since its opening in 1999. With its notable sail-shaped design, 24-carat gold leaf interior, helipad, and nine dining and entertainment venues, it claims to be the most luxurious hotel in the world. The terrace has two swimming pools, 32 cabanas and the spa boasts a stunning infinity pool with panoramic views of Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

jumeirah.com

10. Queen Elizabeth 2

This unique concept, known as the ‘oldest hotel in Dubai’, reached the emirate over a decade ago but has recently been modernised and converted into a four star hotel. The Middle East’s first floating hotel is permanently docked in Dubai’s port, Mina Rashid. The hotel has kept many of its original factors, even offering daily heritage tours to give guests a better understanding of the maritime history of the grand ship. The hotel is home to deluxe suites to offer a luxury experience that would’ve only been affordable by the richest of residents in the past.

qe2.com