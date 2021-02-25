The flash sale is only running until the end of February…

If the weekend is calling your name and you’re wondering how to celebrate it, Legal Home Delivery has announced a huge flash sale. The website launched last year, in partnership with African + Eastern and MMI, as the only legal way to have alcohol delivered to your door in Dubai.

From now until February 28 at 11.59pm, shoppers can enjoy 25 per cent of everything on the site, from Champagnes and wines to beer and spirits. Not only that, the minimum spend has also been reduced from Dhs250 to Dhs150 during the sale.

The delivery fee is also on sale until the end of the month, normally it would cost you Dhs50 but until February 28, it’s been slashed to Dhs25. You can expect the same fast service though, as if you order before 12pm, you’ll receive your delivery the very next day. If you spend Dhs750 or more, you’ll get your delivery absolutely free.

For those on a strict budget, the ‘bargain bottle’ section of the website offers huge savings on a range of brands, with prices starting from just Dhs16. You’ll also find various promotions throughout the year, on many of your favourite beverages.

If you are a Dubai resident you must have a valid liquor licence, while tourists will need to present their original passport, with entry date stamp. You’ll need to input the document details when you order and then present the original upon delivery.

If you don’t have a license yet, the system for application is now much easier. It only requires a valid Emirates ID, which Non-Muslims can take into any A+E or MMI branch. Your application will be processed within 48 hours, and your license will be ready within four weeks.

The flash sale is running from now until Sunday February 28 at 11.59pm. You can place an order at legalhomedelivery.com.