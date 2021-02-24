The W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island now welcomes four-legged guests…

If you’ve been looking for a UAE staycation that truly welcomes the whole family, then it’s time you checked into the pet-friendly W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

This luxury resort is now welcome guests with fur or fins, so you can bring your beloved dog, cat or goldfish along (although why you’d want to travel with the latter is beyond us) for your next Abu Dhabi staycation.

To celebrate the pet-friendly amenities, the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s P.A.W.esome re-Treat package is welcoming furry guests for free.

That’s right, when you book a staycation at this design-savvy escape, your dog, cat or fish can stay on the house. Pets will get their own amenities on arrival, including a pet’s bed, food and water bowls, a snack, and either waster bags or a litter tray. The kitchen has even come up with a pet-friendly PAW menu, so you don’t need to bring food along for your pet.

You’re welcome to walk your pet in the resort’s Palm Garden – although the pool, restaurants and bars remain off-limits to non-human guests. You can, however, hire a pet-sitter for a fee.

It’s worth noting that the five-star hotel has a size limit for pets, so if your pooch weighs more than 18 kilograms, you’re going to have to leave him at home.

To take advantage of the P.A.Wsome Re-Treat free stay for your pet, use the code U8D when booking. The offer is valid for one pet per room, for stays until December 31

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. For bookings and offer details, visit: marriott.com. @wabudhabi

