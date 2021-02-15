It looks incredible…

Dubai photographer and videographer Ahmed Al Saffar released a special drone video on his Instagram recently. The epic video reveals an up close look at the world’s largest observation wheel as it’s never been seen before.

Ain Dubai is due to open in the early part of this year, and as it edges closer to its launch day, we’re thrilled to get a better glimpse of the wheel. Al Saffar’s video and accompanying photography depict the attraction in a new light.

The cinematic clips create a trailer-like view of Ain Dubai in all its glory, as well as a sneak peek at the capsule-shaped pods. The drone reaches dizzying heights, demonstrating the sheer scale of the wheel, which will be the tallest in the world.

Representatives from Ain Dubai haven’t shared an opening date yet, but it is understood that the wheel will be complete before Expo Dubai launches in October 2021. We’re hoping the opening date will in fact be much sooner than that though.

The enormous wheel stands at a whopping 250 metres above its home on Bluewaters Island. The pods will offer a variety of entertainment and dining facilities, housing up to 25 people at a time.

The attraction has also been testing an exciting light show recently, and we’re excited to see it taking shape as a new part of Dubai’s incredible skyline. The show features a number of different colours and patterns, boldly turning the heads of everyone in the surrounding area.

Images and Video: Ahmed Al Saffar