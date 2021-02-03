We can’t wait for it to launch…

Dubai’s huge ferris wheel Ain Dubai has been a long time coming and now it looks to be edging ever closer to completion with the recent addition of all of its 47 pods and then its lights in January. When it opens (slated to be in 2021), the 210-metre structure will be the world’s tallest observation wheel.

Over the past few days the central part of the wheel lit up as well as the outer ring and it looked seriously cool.

Check it out…

