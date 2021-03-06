Only five fun-filled days to the weekend…

Wondering how it’s already the start of the work week? Don’t worry. There are only five days to go until the next weekend and it doesn’t have to drag by as there are plenty of cool things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday March 21

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Emirates Palace

For a grand Mother’s Day celebration, pick up mum and head to Emirates Palace and indulge in a decadent afternoon tea at Le Café in the hotel’s grand dome. On the menu, there are artisanal sandwiches filled with delicacies from land, sky and sea, delicate French pastries and herbal infusions. Prices start from Dhs485 for two. For more information and to make a reservation, call 02 690 7999 or email epauh-restaurants@mohg.com.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Road W, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 690 7999, mandarinoriental.com

Last chance: Stay home and watch Overseas for free

Overseas follows the story behind women from the Philippines who leave their home country to work abroad as domestic workers or nannies. In one of the many training centres dedicated to domestic work in the Philippines, trainees learn about the trials that lay ahead, including homesickness and possible abuse. The film brings to light the question of modern servitude in our globalized world, while emphasizing these women’s determination, their sisterhood, and the strategies they find to face the ordeals that await them in the near future. The film is free to watch but you will need to register here.

Monday March 22

Tuck into Emirati dishes at a discounted rate

A new initiative offered by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will see food fans tucking into Emirati dishes at a discounted rate every Monday. Called ‘Machboos Mondays’, there are 30 hotels serving up a range of authentic Emirati dishes, such as luqaimat, machboos, balaleet, aseeda and more. Participating hotels include Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi and more. The offers and discounts can be redeemed directly at the participating venues.

For more information, visit visitabudhabi.cn/en/campaign/emirati-cuisine

Tuesday March 23

Dine at newly opened Montauk Cafe

Pronounced ‘mon-tok’, the menu pays particular attention to quality breakfasts – so, head here if you want to start your day off right. The cafe is spread over three levels with interiors that offer up a very homey feel. If you’re heading here for lunch or dinner, expect Insta-worthy dishes such as spicy grilled garlic prawns; and double stuffed baked sweet potato with beef bacon & broccoli, drizzled with truffle cheese sauce – and those are just the starters. Mains include items such as grilled Canadian lobster, spiced lamb chops, creamy truffle rigatoni and much more.

Montauk Boutique Café & Restaurant, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, open daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (02) 546 6255, @montaukabudhabi

Take a self-guided tour of Qasr Al Watan

Visiting the stunning palace in Abu Dhabi is a must-do when in the capital. To make the most of visiting the unique cultural landmark, take the self-guided tours now available. The purchase can be made at the Palace’s ticketing booth where you will receive access to a multimedia guide with headsets that you can use as you explore. A number of immersive experiences await where you can further explore the history, traditions and journey of the UAE through a vast collection of cultural artifacts, art and rare manuscripts. The self-guided tour is available in English, Arabic, German, Russian and Chinese. Tickets to enter the Palace can be purchased here qasralwatan.ae/en/booking .

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, Sun, Tue and Wed 10am to 6pm, Thur to Sat 12pm to 7.30pm, Tel: (600) 544 442. qasralwatan.ae

Try the new burgers at Hardee’s

Hast-food chain Hardee’s has an all new juicy Star Angus burger with 100% angus beef on the menu. The monster-sized burger includes layers of American cheese, onions, lettuce and tomato drizzled with ketchup and mayonnaise. They have recently launched a new mushroom and Swiss Angus thickbuger with a chargrilled premium Angus beef burger covered in a signature mushroom sauce with Swiss melted cheese and a special black mayo pepper. There’s a chicken version available too if you want to try something different other than the much loved Santa Fe burger. Don’t forget the order of curly fries!

Hardee’s is available to order on Zomato and Deliveroo and they have a number of locations all around UAE.

Wednesday March 24

Tuck into a special crab and curry menu at Sontaya

Seafood lovers, take note. There is a special crab and curry menu at Sontaya and it’s only available until the end of March. The menu has been put together by Chef de Cuisine, Narongrit Thongwijit who specialises in South East Asian cuisine. The à la carte menu features dishes such as fried soft-shell crab with citrus butter, black pepper mud crab, blue crab yellow curry and wok-fried crab. On the curry menu, there’s sea bass yellow curry, five-spice duck curry, Esaan chicken curry, and wagyu short ribs curry. The menu will be available from 6pm to midnight until March 31.

Sontaya, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 498 8088. sontayaabudhabi.com

Images: Supplied