If you’ve been fully vaccinated, and would like a unique way to celebrate this feat, Emirates is ready to help. The airline is marking a UAE vaccination milestone with a special flight on April 10, 2021.

Flight EK2021 will be a roundtrip, various areas of the UAE throughout the two-and-a-half hour flight. The one-off trip will be raising money for charity, with proceeds being donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation.

Vaccinated customers can board the flight, which will be operated by a fully vaccinated crew. The brand new A380 will be fully equipped with the airlines exclusive premium economy section, as well as updated interiors across all cabin classes.

Passengers can book a seat on the flight, priced at Dhs1,000 for economy class or Dhs2,000 for business class. Included in the price is a full-course gourmet meal, access to Emirates ICE entertainment, and the Onboard Lounge for business class customers.

If you’ve always wanted to experience Emirates business class, but not been able to afford it, this could be a golden opportunity to tick the experience off your bucket list, and do a good deed at the same time.

Tickets for flight EK2021 will be available to UAE citizens and residents who have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine more than two weeks before the flight.

Customers must arrive at check-in at least 3 hours before flight departure, with full access to Dubai International Airport’s services and amenities. They will be required to bring their UAE ID or passports, as well as a vaccination certificate.

All customers travelling on EK2021 will be provided with a pre-departure rapid Covid-19 test, free of charge. However, you must wear your mask and respect physical distancing rules throughout the flight.

For more details, and to book your seat on this unique flight, visit emirates.com/get-on-board-ek2021

