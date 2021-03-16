Mother’s Day in Dubai: Gifts, afternoon teas and unique things to do
The perfect guide to help you spoil mum…
Mother’s Day in the UAE falls on Sunday, March 21 this year, and if you want to do something special for mum, here are some great ideas.
From afternoon teas to thoughtful gifts and unique things to do, you’re sure to find something your deserving mum will just love.
Things to do
Spend time with mum on a staycation
Dubai’s funkiest neighbourhood hangout – Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, has a great staycation package this month where mums and daughters can enjoy some time together. The relaxing staycation package includes breakfast, a dinner for two at Vista del Verde as well as pool and beach access at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Additionally, you can get 30 per cent off spa treatments. Prices start from just Dhs795 for two.
Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com
Let mum take on a coffee masterclass
If mum loves her coffee, take her to Black Coffee by Café Younes where the professional baristas are offering up a coffee masterclass just for mums on Mother’s Day. Mums will get to choose their own green beans, learn to roast and grind them and finally produce a cup of coffee. They will learn the different methods to make a perfect cup of joe such as the French press, the V60 Pourover, the AeroPress and more. Additionally, they will also enjoy a pre-set brunch/lunch and can take home a bag of coffee, a mug and more. The class will cost you Dhs275.
Black Coffee by Cafe Younes, Duja Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 175 0480. facebook.com/blackcoffeeae
Let mum enjoy a relaxing day out by the pool
On Mother’s Day, head to Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City where mum can enjoy a spa and a pool day for just Dhs195. Mums can enjoy access to the pool and gym and then relax with a 45-minute Balinese massage at Dreamworks and finish off the pampering day with healthy snacks and refreshments poolside. The offer is open to all mums and even mothers to be.
Rooftop, Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 249 4100. radissonhotels.com
Take mum to enjoy a free fancy meal
Round up the family including mum and head on over to Sofitel the Palm. On Mother’s Day, the hotel is offering mums a free meal when she dines with her family. Restaurants include The World Eatery, Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Moana and Zoya by Maui.
Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com
Cook mum a delicious meal at home with Abela & Co
Treat mum this Mother’s Day to a delicious homecooked meal prepared by Abela & Co’s award-winning chefs. The ready-to-heat gourmet products come frozen with simple cooking instructions and can be delivered to your doorstep anywhere in Dubai. There’s mushroom soup (Dhs22), beef stroganoff (Dhs48), carrot cake (Dhs42.50) and much more. Orders can be placed on abelaonline.com and if your order reaches Dhs100 you will get free next day delivery.
Take mum to a free golfing or tennis session
If mum has ever hinted that she would love to learn to play golf or tennis, seize the opportunity and take advantage of this great offer. On Mother’s Day, Dubai Creek Academies are offering a complimentary one hour golf or tennis lesson with other mums, from 10am to 11am at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. After the lesson, mums are invited to stay and socialize, with a free drink offered with the purchase of a main meal at Jones the Grocer.
Dubai Creek Academies, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 205 4666. @dubaicreekgolf
Afternoon Tea
Forever Rose
2D monochrome styled cafe, Forever Rose Cafe has just launched an afternoon tea that mum will just adore. The high tea will combine elegance and tradition with a modern Middle Eastern twist. It will cost you just Dhs300 for two people and includes savoury finger sandwiches and sweet pastries which can be paired with Forever Rose’s signature teas and drinks. And it’s served up in a pretty unique manner, too – in an actual house reflecting the cafe’s monochrome interiors.
Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Boxpark, Dubai. afternoon tea available daily, from 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)50 605 9881. @foreverrosecafe
Noor Lounge
Tuck into an array of sweet and savoury bites at this indulgent afternoon tea experience at Noor Lounge in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. In addition to the great bites and drinks, mums will even get a special gift from The Mandarin Cake Shop. It is available on Sunday, March 21 from 2pm to 6pm and cost just Dhs350 per afternoon tea.
Noor Lounge, Mandarin Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Tel: (04) 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com
Bijou de Perles
Fashion meets food this Mother’s Day at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. Held in collaboration with famous jeweller Robert Wan (known as the Emperor of Pearls) mum and you can tuck into an afternoon tea with a French twist with savoury and sweet choux pastries. And it’s all presented in a sophisticated jewellery box. It will cost you just Dhs145 per person including coffee and tea. Pay Dhs600 and you will get an exclusive Robert Wan Pearl bracelet for mum with the afternoon tea.
Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com
Brunch & Cake
Brunch & Cake is hosting a traditional afternoon tea for two with mini sandwiches and charming cakes at its’ Al Wasl 51 branch from March 19 to 22. It will cost just Dhs180 for a selection of bites and unlimited tea.
Brunch & Cake, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (800) 472 6362. @brunchandcakeuae
Mosaico
The high tea at Palazzo Versace beautifully melds high tea and pampering to make mum feel extra special. Pay just Dhs300 for two people and enjoy a sweet experience tucking into the high tea and after, mum can enjoy a complimentary 20-minute foot bath ritual at THE SPA complete with a wash, gold scrub and oil massage.
Mosaico, Palazzo Versace Dubai. Tel: (0) 4 556 8750. @palazzoversacedubai
Park Hyatt Dubai
This afternoon tea takes place at the beautiful Park Hyatt Dubai and includes a 45-minute stress relief massage plus a 30-minute customized mini-facial. Just what mum needs to really feel likes she’s being pampered and showered with love. The spa treatments will take place at the award-winning Amara Spa and once you’re done with relaxing, head over to enjoy a lovely afternoon tea in the peace and tranquillity of the lobby lounge. The experience will cost Dhs800 per person and it will run from March 21 to 25.
Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Dubai. Tel: (04) 602 1660. hyatt.com
Gifts
Ferns N Petals
Flowers can perk up anyone’s day and on Mother’s Day, Ferns N Petals is offering a selection of thoughtful gifts from carefully crafted flower arrangements to elegant jewellery pieces and delicious gift hampers mum will just love. For something more personalised, there are desktop essentials, mugs, personalised photo frames and more. Some items are even available for same-day delivery.
Check out the full range here.
Marks & Spencer
Whether she prefers an indulgent pampering beauty treat, candles or home fragrances, you will definitely find something at Marks & Spencer. If mum’s a foodie, the afternoon tea experience at the M&S Café offers delicious sandwiches, freshly baked scones, clotted cream, and irresistible sweet treats for just Dhs79. There’s even mouth-watering breakfast options including hearty mushrooms on toast, avo with poached eggs and more. If she has a sweet tooth, pick her up a box or two of chocolates.
M&S Cafés and food halls are located in Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Marina Walk and The Springs Souk.
House of Biori
A gift that will never fail you is jewellery, especially a piece which has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure it is sustainable and ethically created. House of Biori is renowned for creating effortlessly chic jewellery and each piece is handcrafted by trained artisans and craftsmen from sustainable communities across India, Thailand, Europe etc Scroll through the website here to find a piece your mum will just love.
Feel Good Tea
Does mum love her spot of tea? This tea box from Feel Good Tea will be the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. Priced at Dhs 249, mum will get 18 different varieties of tea to indulge in with this pretty gift box. Additionally, the UAE-born unconventional tea company is offering customers a chance to get half off on their next purchase if they simply return the box and tubes – so, hang on to them.
Shop now on thefeelgoodtea.co
Sprungli
If mum loves chocolate truffles, pick up this gorgeous heart-shaped tin box that contains 10 delicious truffles for Dhs105. It can be purchased online here.
The Lumière Co
The Lumière Co has a selection of unique Mother’s Day gifts that are all customisable and sure to put a smile on mum’s face. Grab a box with a decadent chocolate buttercream mini cake, a three-pack of silk scrunchies personalised with the word ‘MOM’ and a special greeting card. Head to the website here to make your purchase.