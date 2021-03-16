The perfect guide to help you spoil mum…

Mother’s Day in the UAE falls on Sunday, March 21 this year, and if you want to do something special for mum, here are some great ideas.

From afternoon teas to thoughtful gifts and unique things to do, you’re sure to find something your deserving mum will just love.

Things to do

Spend time with mum on a staycation

Dubai’s funkiest neighbourhood hangout – Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, has a great staycation package this month where mums and daughters can enjoy some time together. The relaxing staycation package includes breakfast, a dinner for two at Vista del Verde as well as pool and beach access at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Additionally, you can get 30 per cent off spa treatments. Prices start from just Dhs795 for two.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Let mum take on a coffee masterclass

If mum loves her coffee, take her to Black Coffee by Café Younes where the professional baristas are offering up a coffee masterclass just for mums on Mother’s Day. Mums will get to choose their own green beans, learn to roast and grind them and finally produce a cup of coffee. They will learn the different methods to make a perfect cup of joe such as the French press, the V60 Pourover, the AeroPress and more. Additionally, they will also enjoy a pre-set brunch/lunch and can take home a bag of coffee, a mug and more. The class will cost you Dhs275.

Black Coffee by Cafe Younes, Duja Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 175 0480. facebook.com/blackcoffeeae

Let mum enjoy a relaxing day out by the pool

On Mother’s Day, head to Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City where mum can enjoy a spa and a pool day for just Dhs195. Mums can enjoy access to the pool and gym and then relax with a 45-minute Balinese massage at Dreamworks and finish off the pampering day with healthy snacks and refreshments poolside. The offer is open to all mums and even mothers to be.

Rooftop, Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 249 4100. radissonhotels.com

Take mum to enjoy a free fancy meal

Round up the family including mum and head on over to Sofitel the Palm. On Mother’s Day, the hotel is offering mums a free meal when she dines with her family. Restaurants include The World Eatery, Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Moana and Zoya by Maui.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Cook mum a delicious meal at home with Abela & Co

Treat mum this Mother’s Day to a delicious homecooked meal prepared by Abela & Co’s award-winning chefs. The ready-to-heat gourmet products come frozen with simple cooking instructions and can be delivered to your doorstep anywhere in Dubai. There’s mushroom soup (Dhs22), beef stroganoff (Dhs48), carrot cake (Dhs42.50) and much more. Orders can be placed on abelaonline.com and if your order reaches Dhs100 you will get free next day delivery.

abelaonline.com

Take mum to a free golfing or tennis session

If mum has ever hinted that she would love to learn to play golf or tennis, seize the opportunity and take advantage of this great offer. On Mother’s Day, Dubai Creek Academies are offering a complimentary one hour golf or tennis lesson with other mums, from 10am to 11am at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. After the lesson, mums are invited to stay and socialize, with a free drink offered with the purchase of a main meal at Jones the Grocer.

Dubai Creek Academies, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 205 4666. @dubaicreekgolf

Afternoon Tea

Forever Rose

2D monochrome styled cafe, Forever Rose Cafe has just launched an afternoon tea that mum will just adore. The high tea will combine elegance and tradition with a modern Middle Eastern twist. It will cost you just Dhs300 for two people and includes savoury finger sandwiches and sweet pastries which can be paired with Forever Rose’s signature teas and drinks. And it’s served up in a pretty unique manner, too – in an actual house reflecting the cafe’s monochrome interiors.

Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Boxpark, Dubai. afternoon tea available daily, from 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)50 605 9881. @foreverrosecafe

Noor Lounge

Tuck into an array of sweet and savoury bites at this indulgent afternoon tea experience at Noor Lounge in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. In addition to the great bites and drinks, mums will even get a special gift from The Mandarin Cake Shop. It is available on Sunday, March 21 from 2pm to 6pm and cost just Dhs350 per afternoon tea.

Noor Lounge, Mandarin Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Tel: (04) 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com