This looks amazing…

Forever Rose Cafe, the 2D monochrome styled cafe that launched in Dubai in November 2020 is a must-visit. Not only will it photograph perfectly for the ‘Gram, but the menu features an array of delectable delicacies and meals – and of course, they look amazing, so it’s a treat for the tastebuds as well as the eyes.

If this isn’t enough to get you down to the cafe, then maybe their new afternoon tea session will pique your interest.

The homegrown cafe has just announced the launch of a bespoke afternoon tea session that will take place daily from 1pm to 5pm. The high tea will combine elegance and tradition with a modern Middle Eastern twist. It will cost you just Dhs300 for two people.

The cafe’s unique interiors literally look like a page out of a storybook complete with 2D illustrations and artistic drawings with 3D elements woven through. Decked out in black and white, the only pops of colour you will find, apart from the food, are from the red roses on the tables and around the cafe.

The menu too includes international delicacies and Forever Rose’s signature teas and drinks are served with a hint of floral extracts which you can pair with the savoury finger sandwiches and sweet pastries.

And it’s served up in a pretty unique manner – an actual house reflecting the cafe’s monochrome interiors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forever Rose Cafe (@foreverrosecafe)

Ebraheem Al-Samadi, founder and CEO of Forever Rose said, ‘At Forever Rose Cafe, we are transporting our guests from the instant they enter the door to the moment they leave, with the afternoon tea only adding to the atmosphere and dining offers we pride ourselves with.’

While you’re at Forever Rose Cafe, don’t hesitate to visit the newly opened boutique just a few feet away.

Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Boxpark, Dubai. afternoon tea available daily, from 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)50 605 9881. @foreverrosecafe

Images: Forever Rose Cafe