The new home of outdoor sporting awesomeness in Abu Dhabi — Hudayriyat Island, will be hosting a fast and furious set of bike races at the beginning of next month.

Taking place on April 2, the very first Hudayriyat Cycling Challenge will give cyclists the opportunity to spin their pedals in search of medals in 100km and 30km races. The concept comes from a collaboration between the Majalis Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Wheely big prize fund

The 100 kilometre race starts at 6am and will be contested over 10 loops of the 10 click track, with the prize purse of Dhs300,000 being allocated among winners of each age and gender division. The 30km race is just for fun, with no monetary prizes up for grabs, just big bike bragging rights.

Registration is now open to everyone aged 12 and over. The cost for entry into the 100km race is Dhs120, the 30km race fee is Dhs90. The window for sign up is due to close on April 1. Male and female cyclists will compete in seperate races.

Different spokes

And because we’re still in the midst of challenging times, a comprehensive range of protective protocol is in place to keep volunteers and riders safe.

All participants must provide a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of event day. Those vaccinated, and with live (*), (E) or (V) statuses in their ALHOSN app must be able to show a negative PCR test result within obtained with seven days of the race.

Anybody wishing to volunteer for the event should get in touch with the organisers by emailing volunteer@gulfmultisport.com.

To register, click onto the adsc-events.inphota.com events website now.

Images: What’s On archive