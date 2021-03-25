We can dream…

If you’ve got a spare Dhs100 million lying around, you could be the proud owner of a palatial new villa on the coveted Palm Jumeirah island. Villa Aurum is now for sale and it boasts everything you could dream of for a luxury pad.

The three-storey building can be found right at the tip of Frond M, where it sits on over 1,300 square metres of land and comes with its own span of pristine sandy beach leading straight into the glittering blue ocean.

There’s plenty of space for your family and friends with six huge bedrooms. One guest room can be found on the ground floor, four other bedrooms with private balconies can be found on the first floor and the master suite is on the second floor, complete with its own office, spa and personal sun terrace.

Of course, no luxury villa would be complete without equally luxury amenities and with Villa Aurum, you’ll get a cinema, gym and spa to make sure you feel your best. Outdoors is a free-standing BBQ, perfect for entertaining.

Vast floor to ceiling windows flood the villa with natural light and frame a picture-perfect view of the Dubai Marina skyline. The decor is chic, using a neutral colour palette to let all of that natural light do the talking.

Riccardo Scala, Head of Luxury Sales and Luxury Leasing, Luxury Property, said: “Villa Aurum truly is a special Villa, and in my opinion, is the best-located Villa for sale on The Palm Jumeirah right at this moment. The privacy and exclusivity it provides, being positioned at the very tip of Frond M, coupled with its beautiful open plan aspect, along with the modern finishes means that this villa really appeals to a special type of clientele that demands the highest of standards and luxury.”

Images: Provided