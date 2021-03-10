This is the most expensive home sold in Dubai so far this year

The huge Palm Jumeirah villa sold for a cool Dhs111 million…

Last year, What’s On told you about an incredible Palm Jumeirah villa on sale for a whopping Dhs130 million. And, just as we were counting out our pennies, someone pipped us to the post and bought it for Dhs111 million.

The huge sale made the property the most expensive sold so far in 2021, and we don’t see public sales of this magnitude every day. Called ONE100, the villa got tongues wagging thanks to its many exciting features.

According to Arabian Business, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty sold the property to a Swiss family who currently live in Monaco, although it’s not clear if the N Frond home will become their permanent residence.

If they do make the move, they will be living in a 1,300 square foot mansion. The house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and comes with a Ferrari 599 GTO, Rolls Royce Wraith and a Harley Davidson.

They’ll never have to lift a finger as the smart home system is fully voice activated, allowing the buyers to control the blinds and AC without moving a muscle. For cosy nights in, there’s a home cinema with IMAX screen, 4k projector and state-of-the-art sound system.

It’s really no surprise that the property got snapped up so fast. If you can afford to, who wouldn’t want to live in a home with a candy wall, an infinity pool overlooking the Palm Jumeirah, with fancy cars included in the price tag?

