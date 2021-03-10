fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
NIGHTLIFE
CINEMA
CULTURE
search icon
MORE  more button icon

This is the most expensive home sold in Dubai so far this year

Culture
Elise Kerr
Written by:
Elise Kerr
6 hours ago

The huge Palm Jumeirah villa sold for a cool Dhs111 million…

Last year, What’s On told you about an incredible Palm Jumeirah villa on sale for a whopping Dhs130 million. And, just as we were counting out our pennies, someone pipped us to the post and bought it for Dhs111 million.

The huge sale made the property the most expensive sold so far in 2021, and we don’t see public sales of this magnitude every day. Called ONE100, the villa got tongues wagging thanks to its many exciting features.

image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
nav left 3 of 12 nav right
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery

According to Arabian Business, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty sold the property to a Swiss family who currently live in Monaco, although it’s not clear if the N Frond home will become their permanent residence.

If they do make the move, they will be living in a 1,300 square foot mansion. The house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and comes with a Ferrari 599 GTO, Rolls Royce Wraith and a Harley Davidson.

They’ll never have to lift a finger as the smart home system is fully voice activated, allowing the buyers to control the blinds and AC without moving a muscle. For cosy nights in, there’s a home cinema with IMAX screen, 4k projector and state-of-the-art sound system.

It’s really no surprise that the property got snapped up so fast. If you can afford to, who wouldn’t want to live in a home with a candy wall, an infinity pool overlooking the Palm Jumeirah, with fancy cars included in the price tag?

While this luxury property might be off the market now, we’ve had a nosy around a few more dream homes, one of which you can check out right here:

Images: Gulf Sotheby’s Realty

Culture
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
7 cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: March 11 to 13
Dubai hidden gem Sticky Rice reopens for delivery and take-away
10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend
11 really wild encounters you can experience in Abu Dhabi
A three-day open-air festival is coming to Reform Social & Grill
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT