3 performances you don't want to miss this April in Dubai
Book your seats now though before they sell out…
Just like that, it’s mid-March and as we approach the second quarter of the year there’s plenty of amazing things to add to your to-do list.
For those of you who love the theatre, there’s plenty of drama taking place next month that you don’t want to miss. But make sure you book your seats now before they get sold out.
Here are three performances that you need to catch in April
Betrayal
When: April 1 to 3
The complexity of human relationships is the focus in Harold Pinter’s Betrayal playing at The Junction theatre in Alserkal in April. This meticulously staged production looks very carefully and very calculatingly at the odd relationships that can exist between husbands, wives, and lifelong friends. Expect plenty of drama, love and deceit when this officially licensed Broadway show hits the stage.
The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, from Dhs80. Tel: (0)4 338 8525 thejunctiondubai.com
The Little Mermaid
When: April 1 to 10
Christian Anderson’s classic fairytale is bought to life at Theatre by QE2. You know the drill: a mermaid is tricked by an evil sea witch into forsaking her voice in return for becoming human. With the help of a comedic crab, a silly seagull, a cute guppy and other sea friends will the mermaid find her prince? This is one fun musical you need to watch with the whole family.
Theatre by QE2, Port Mina Rashid, Dubai, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com
No Man’s Land
When: April 15
National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to screens across the world and this month you can watch another Pinter classic. No Man’s Land stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart as two ageing writers who meet in a Hampstead pub. As the night goes on, their stories become increasingly unbelievable and the conversation turns into a revealing power game.
Courtyard Playhouse, Dhs100 temporary membership, Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com
Images: Supplied