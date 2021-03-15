Book your seats now though before they sell out…

Just like that, it’s mid-March and as we approach the second quarter of the year there’s plenty of amazing things to add to your to-do list.

For those of you who love the theatre, there’s plenty of drama taking place next month that you don’t want to miss. But make sure you book your seats now before they get sold out.

Here are three performances that you need to catch in April

Betrayal

When: April 1 to 3

The complexity of human relationships is the focus in Harold Pinter’s Betrayal playing at The Junction theatre in Alserkal in April. This meticulously staged production looks very carefully and very calculatingly at the odd relationships that can exist between husbands, wives, and lifelong friends. Expect plenty of drama, love and deceit when this officially licensed Broadway show hits the stage.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, from Dhs80. Tel: (0)4 338 8525 thejunctiondubai.com